iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and everything else Apple will release this fall

This fall, Apple is readying several new product launches. They include the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6, iPad 9, and the redesigned MacBook Pro. Most of these devices will receive significant improvements, while other refreshes will be more limited in scope. Over the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recapped what he expects from Apple in the second half of the year, teasing a lineup similar to last year’s. The notable difference is the iPhone, which shouldn’t be subject to the same launch delays as in 2020.

Gurman penned a new edition of his Power On newsletter where he detailed his expectations for the fall. He didn’t offer any dates for Apple’s upcoming events, but did say that Apple is in “full preparation mode for another jampacked holiday season of device launches.” Considering the number of product refreshes expected this fall, it’s unlikely all of them will be unveiled at the same event.

iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, and AirPods 3

In his report, Gurman discussed some of the latest iPhone 13 rumors. He said Apple expects the iPhone 13 to be one of the biggest iPhone launch cycles ever. Apple is making some 90 million units through the rest of the year to meet the expected demand for the phone.

iPhone 13 series

The new iPhone 13 will come in the same four sizes as the iPhone 12 series. There will be 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch standard models and 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro models. The design will be similar, although the iPhone 13 will have a smaller notch and the cameras will be repositioned.

The new iPhones will offer better camera features, including a video version of Portrait mode. An AI-driven filter is also in the works. The Pro models will get higher-quality ProRes video recording as well. Additionally, the iPhone 13 Pro devices will feature Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion tech and might feature an always-on display. A faster A15 chip will power the phones, but the processor will feature the same number of cores as the A14.

Apple Watch Series 7

The new Watch Series 7 will deliver a redesign, with flatter displays and updated screen technology. There’s also a faster processor inside. Apple is also developing a new Time to Run feature and Audio Meditations, similar to the Time to Walk mode on Apple Fitness+.

AirPods 3

The new AirPods model will feature a design closer to the AirPods Pro, with shorter stems. Gurman says this is the most significant update for the AirPods series without providing other insights about the new wearable earphones. Considering the new AirPods and Apple Watch are iPhones accessories, it’s likely they’ll be unveiled during the iPhone 13 event next month.

Beyond iPhone 13: iPad Mini 6 and 2021 MacBook Pro

The 2021 MacBook Pro is one of the stars of Apple’s fall launch schedule. Launching it alongside the iPhone 13 in September seems unlikely. Apple’s most powerful laptop is in for a significant redesign. That’s what rumors suggest, including previous Bloomberg reports. The 2021 MacBook Pros will feature flatter top and bottom cases and mini-LED displays. They will also have more ports than before and support MagSafe charging.

Gurman did not address any of these rumors in the newsletter, but he did refer to them as the “M1X MacBook Pros.” That’s the purported name of Apple’s next-gen processor. He also said the new MacBook Pro should go on sale before late November, when the current 16-inch MacBook Pro celebrates its second anniversary.

iPad mini 6

The iPad mini 6 has appeared in a number of reports already. Gurman says the new iPad mini is “destined to be an Apple fan favorite with its thinner borders and complete redesign.” Rumors claim that the iPad mini 6 will look very similar to the iPad Air, complete with a Touch ID sensor inside the standby button.

Apple’s new, affordable iPad

Finally, Gurman claims Apple will launch a slimmer and faster ninth-generation iPad for students. It would make sense to see Apple pile the new iPads and MacBook Pros together for a separate event. It’s unclear when these devices will launch, however. The iPhone 13 event should take place in mid-September. Apple could then launch its computers and tablets in October.

Last year, Apple held three press events, each about a month apart, for the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE and iPad Air 4 (September), iPhone 12 series (October), and M1 MacBook Pro, Air, and Mac mini (November).

