Two exciting new iPhone 13 features just leaked

As part of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes that we can expect to see some nice changes to the iPhone 13 display this coming September. Gurman’s revelations about Apple’s next-gen iPhone aren’t entirely new, but they do corroborate previous rumors we’ve seen in recent months.

Specifically, Gurman writes that Apple’s iPhone 13 display will be far better than anything we’ve seen before. Aside from a “new display for better battery life,” Gurman points to the inclusion of a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Gurman also confirms the potential for an always-on display, a rumor that first surfaced back in February.

Why an iPhone 13 display with a 120Hz refresh rate is exciting

Rumors of Apple incorporating a 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone have persisted for a few years. The iPhone 13, though, will likely see this rumored feature become a reality.

According to reports, Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models will boast a 120Hz ProMotion display. The end benefit for users will be more fluid scrolling, improved responsiveness, and “smoother motion content.” If you’ve already used the feature on Apple’s iPad Pro models, you can attest that this will be a welcome addition to the iPhone line.

Though nothing is confirmed just yet, previous reports have said that Apple will implement dynamic variable refresh switching. This will allow the display to alternate between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the use-case scenario.

The iPhone 13 may be more popular than the iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 sold much better than many analysts anticipated, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic. And though it’s still too early to speculate on iPhone 13 sales, Gurman relays an interesting tidbit. Specifically, Apple is telling suppliers to boost iPhone production by 20% compared to last year. In effect, Apple is expecting to ship 90 million iPhone 13 models throughout 2021 and 2022.

iPhone 13 will incorporate an always-on display

Similar to the Always-On mode on the Apple Watch, the iPhone 13 will display pertinent information even when the phone is in sleep mode.

While the extent of Apple’s implementation remains unknown, it’s a safe bet that maintaining battery life will be a priority. A previous report said that the always-on iPhone 13 display will effectively be a muted iPhone lock screen. In other words, notifications and battery life will always be visible. The time will be visible as well.

Back in February, noted leaker Max Weinbach said that the iPhone 13 Always-On Display will have limited customizability.

When is the iPhone 13 release date?

Apple will unveil its iPhone 13 lineup at a special event this coming September. In contrast to years past, the entirety of Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup will be available in stores by the end of September. Incidentally, the iPhone 13 Mini will reportedly be the last iPhone Mini model Apple will release. The device has been plagued by lower than anticipated sales, a situation that forced Apple to drastically lower production a few months ago.

