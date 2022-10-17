iPad 10 to be the most significant update to Apple’s entry-level tablet in years

Apple will soon unveil a slew of new products now that the iPhone 14 launch has come and gone. In the coming days, Apple will announce the 2022 iPad Pro models, the iPad 10, and the new M2 MacBook Pro refreshes. The new iPad launch should be imminent, as Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman claims that it will arrive in a matter of days.

While some people might be waiting anxiously for the big M2 iPad Pro reveal, the new iPad 10 launch should be just as exciting. Gurman teases that the entry-level iPad will receive the most significant update Apple has given it in years.

Starting at $329, the iPad 9 is one of the best entry-level tablets out there. It features a processor that’s as fast as the iPhone 11. That might not be as good as the iPad Air or Pro’s M1 chip, but it’s still enough to deliver an impressive overall experience.

Even without leaks, we’d expect the iPad 10 to offer an improved System-on-Chip (SoC). Apple doesn’t even have to include the M1, though that would be a big win for the iPad 10. The A14 Bionic (iPhone 12) or A15 Bionic (iPhone 13 and iPhone 14) should do wonders for the tablet. 9to5Mac reported in mid-June that the iPad 10 will be bumped up to A14 and that the tablet will feature USB-C connectivity.

Gurman said in his Power On newsletter that the entry-level tablet would deliver some unexpected SoC upgrades:

When it arrives, this new low-end iPad will be the most significant update to that line in several years and mark a bit of a strategy shift: The entry-level product typically only gets annual processor upgrades.

It’s unclear what Gurman meant regarding the “strategy shift,” as Apple does traditionally give the entry-level iPad a processor upgrade whenever a new model launches. It will be interesting to see what Apple does with the chips in the iPad 10.

Also, the tablet can’t be Apple’s “most significant update” in years without an SoC upgrade. That’s to say that the iPad 10 can’t stay on the A13 chip for another year.

Gurman also offered additional tidbits about the iPad 10 that are equally exciting. The reporter said that Apple will give the entry-level tablet “a similar design to the iPad Pro.” Presumably, the Home button will no longer be present.

Instead, Apple might move Face ID to the side button, as it did on the iPad mini and Air. It’s unlikely the iPad 10 will get Face ID given that the mini and Air models don’t have it.

Finally, there’s one more exciting tidbit about the iPad 10 in Gurman’s report. The tablet will get a USB-C port. Finally! The entry-level iPad is the only current model to feature Lightning connectivity still. Apple is readying a big USB-C switch across iPhone and other product lines. With that in mind, the iPad 10 moving to USB-C seems logical.

Gurman did not reveal pricing details or a release date for the iPad 10. But Apple might unveil the tablet next week via a press release rather than a press conference.

