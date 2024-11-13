iOS 18.2 release date leaked: Here’s why it’s Apple’s most important update of 2024

Apple is preparing one of the most enticing iOS updates for early next month. While Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first rumored the iOS 18.2 release date to be December 2nd, a British carrier might have leaked the official launch of this upcoming software update.

As spotted by MacRumors, the EE carrier sent a message to its customers saying that the “Wi-Fi Calling” feature will be discontinued on December 9. The carrier wrote:

Hi, We wanted to let you know that, from 09 December, you’ll no longer be able to use your EE shared number service on MacBooks and iPads. Watch functionality, along with the Apple-provided iCloud number-sharing function, won’t be affected. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by this update

Since most carrier setting updates are bundled with iOS updates, EE likely revealed the iOS 18.2 release date. While it doesn’t seem Apple is discontinuing the Wi-Fi Calling feature, it’s a shame that the only UK carrier will stop offering this service.

That being said, iPhone users should be excited about the iOS 18.2 release date being pretty much confirmed. Even though iOS 18 was a major update and iOS 18.1 kicked off the beginning of Apple Intelligence, it’s iOS 18.2 that might entice most users.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As already reported by BGR, iOS 18.2 will bring some of the most-anticipated features, including:

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; having trouble with the waitlist? Check this;

Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; having trouble with the waitlist? Check this; Genmoji: Create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like “monkey with pink hat” to make an entirely new emoji; here’s how to use it;

Create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like “monkey with pink hat” to make an entirely new emoji; here’s how to use it; ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response; if you are tired of Apple Intelligence asking to confirm every prompt, do this;

When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response; if you are tired of Apple Intelligence asking to confirm every prompt, do this; All-new Mail app: Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment.

iOS 18.2 will bring even more features, and we can’t wait for its official release. Below, you can learn more about this update.