iOS 18.2 to be released sooner than expected with new Apple Intelligence features in tow

Apple Intelligence is currently Apple’s biggest focus. It’s all Apple can talk about right now, especially when selling new products like the iPhone 16 and the M4 Macs. However, Apple Intelligence is still in its infancy, with Apple having just rolled out iOS 18.1. That’s the release that finally brought some Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models.

But Apple also made iOS 18.2 available in beta, the next big iOS 18 release that should enable some even more exciting Apple Intelligence features. ChatGPT integration, Genmoji, and the new Image Playground app are all part of iOS 18.2. Visual Intelligence, an exclusive iPhone 16 AI feature, should also be included in this release.

If Mark Gurman’s information is accurate, it won’t be long before Apple rolls out iOS 18.2 to the iPhone. Apple is apparently in a hurry to get iOS 18.2 and will have the update out in about a month.

The Bloomberg reporter said in his Power On newsletter over the weekend that Apple is targeting the week of December 2nd with the iOS 18.2 release. “Barring any unexpected delays,” the software update should be ready for supported devices. Previously, the update was expected in mid-December.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In addition to ChatGPT support, Image Playground, and Gemoji, Apple will also roll out support for other versions of English in Apple Intelligence, rather than just American English.

Gurman also noted that Apple will continue to work on Apple Intelligence after the iOS 18.2 update. The next batch of AI features will drop in April via iOS 18.4. That’s when Apple will release the smarter Siri version that was demoed at WWDC 2024. Once iOS 18.4 rolls out, Siri will be able to use the data on your device to provide better assistance than ever before. That’s the theory, at least.

iOS 18.4 will also bring Apple Intelligence support to European Union iPhone users. Apple has already confirmed the rollout to the EU. Gurman added that an expansion into China isn’t likely until iOS 19 at the earliest.

Finally, Gurman details other future improvements for Apple Intelligence, like support for Google Gemini. But that won’t happen until sometime next year so that OpenAI can enjoy ChatGPT exclusivity.

Back to iOS 18.2, you don’t have to wait another month to use it. You can install iOS 18.2 beta one right now to experience next month’s Apple Intelligence features. You’ll also want to request access to Image Playground so you can test the Genmoji feature during the iOS 18.2 beta period.