iOS 17.2 beta 1 available to developers as we wait for these delayed features

A day after releasing iOS 17.1 to all users, Apple is now seeding iOS 17.2 beta 1 to developers, as we expect the company to make it available to everyone by December. Although the recently released update had a few new features and lots of bug fixes, there are several delayed functions that we hope Apple adds with this new beta, such as:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Journal app: Apple says this app lets you “capture your thoughts on life’s big events or everyday activities. Add details to any entry with photos, music, audio recordings, and more. Mark important moments and revisit them later to find new insights or set new goals.”

Apple Music Collaborative Playlist: Later this year, you’ll be able to invite friends to collaborate on playlists. They will be able to add, reorder, and remove songs. In addition, you’ll be able to react to the song choices in Now Playing.

AirPlay in your hotel room: AirPlay will be available later this year in supporting hotel rooms. Apple is working closely with hotels so people can scan the QR code on their room TVs to securely share videos, photos, and music from their iPhones to the TV.

In addition, there are some small features that Apple still needs to make available – and they could be available with iOS 17.2 beta 1:

Catch-up arrow in the Messages app so you can easily go to the last message you saw;

The ability to react to a message with any sticker through the Tapback menu;

Sync additional settings with Messages in iCloud: Text Message Forwarding, Send & Receive accounts, and SMS filters across devices;

Play and pause podcasts or Apple News+ audio stories in the Apple News widget;

Intelligent form detection and enhanced AutoFill for PDFs (one of the most important features for iPadOS 17);

Audio Focus feature for Apple Fitness+ so you can prioritize the volume of the music or the trainers’ voice;

Apple ID proximity sign-in with an existing signed-in and trusted iPhone or iPad.

BGR will let you know everything new with iOS 17.2 beta as soon as we learn more about the first testing version of this upcoming update.