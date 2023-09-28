iOS 17.1 public beta 1 is available with these 5 new features

After seeding iOS 17.1 beta 1 for developers, Apple is now making the public beta available to enrolled users. With the company running against time to release delayed features, these are five new functions that will be discovered with the public beta:

Apple Music Playlist Suggestions: When adding a song to a playlist, Apple Music now suggests a few songs based on the music available on the list.

Apple Music Favorite Songs: Apple Music also lets you favorite songs, albums, playlists, and artists. Your favorite music is automatically added to your Library and improves your recommendations.

AirDrop with Cellular Data: Teased during the WWDC 2023 keynote, you can now continue to send and receive content when Wi-Fi is unavailable during AirDrop.

NameDrop for Apple Watch: With iOS 17.1 beta and watchOS 10.1 beta, Apple is finally enabling NameDrop from iPhone to Apple Watch. With that, you can seamlessly exchange contact information with others.

Flashlight Indicator on Dynamic Island: Previously limited to iPhone 15 Pro models, the flashlight indicator on Dynamic Island is also available for iPhone 14 Pro and all iPhone 15 models.

There’s even more with iOS 17.1 public beta 1. Alongside this version, Apple is also seeding the first public beta of iPadOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and macOS Sonoma 14.1.

BGR will keep following the beta cycle, and we’ll let you know once we discover more features coming to iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch users.

