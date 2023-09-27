iOS 17.1 beta 1 now available to developers as we wait for these delayed features

After the iPhone 15 release, Apple is finally seeding iOS 17.1 beta 1 to developers. While we still don’t know what’s changed with this update, there’s a lot Apple could be adding with this new beta version.

Currently, there are 13 iOS 17 delayed features we are waiting for Apple to make available. Some of them include:

NameDrop from iPhone to Apple Watch: NameDrop is a new feature that lets you easily share your contact information from one iPhone to another by approaching them. While this function will indeed be available with the release of iOS 17, Apple says that nearing an iPhone to Apple Watch to perform the same action will be possible later this year with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, Apple Watch SE (1st and 2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra.

AirDrop via Cellular connection: Did you ever start sending tons of photos at once via AirDrop to a friend, but one of you had to leave? With a future version of iOS 17, you’ll be able to keep sending this data securely and with full quality over the internet if you leave the AirDrop range. It will require that both people are signed in to iCloud.

Apple Music Collaborative Playlist: Apple Music won’t have many iOS 17 new features, but one of them is already being delayed. Later this year, you’ll be able to invite friends to collaborate on playlists. They will be able to add, reorder, and remove songs. In addition, you’ll be able to react to the song choices in Now Playing.

Journal app: Apple says this app lets you “capture your thoughts on life’s big events or everyday activities. Add details to any entry with photos, music, audio recordings, and more. Mark important moments and revisit them later to find new insights or set new goals.”

In addition, iPhone 15 Pro models still need Spatial Video support, a feature that Apple said would release later this year. As we download iOS 17.1 beta 1, we’ll let you know what has changed. In addition, there are several bugs users are facing that Apple is likely fixing with this version.

Apple is also releasing beta 1 of iPadOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, and tvOS 17.1.