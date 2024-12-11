Click to Skip Ad
Apple names 2024 App Store Award winners

By
Published Dec 11th, 2024 9:00AM EST
Image: Apple Inc.

A couple of weeks ago, Apple announced the 2024 App Store Award finalists. Now, the company has unveiled the winners of this year’s best apps. According to the company, these developers created some of the best apps across the company’s platforms. The 2024 finalists, which include 45 apps across 12 different categories, are praised by Apple for their excellence, inventiveness, and technical achievement in apps and games.

“We are thrilled to honor this impressive group of developers who are harnessing the power of Apple devices and technology to deliver experiences that enrich the lives of users and have a profound impact on their communities,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The remarkable achievements of this year’s winners demonstrate the incredible ingenuity that can be unlocked through apps.”

The 2024 App Store Award winners also mark the first time Apple is praising developers that embraced its new platform, visionOS, which powers Apple Vision Pro. That said, these are the winners from each category:

Apps

  • iPhone App of the Year: Kino, from Lux Optics Inc. 
  • iPad App of the Year: Moises, from Moises Systems Inc. 
  • Mac App of the Year: Adobe Lightroom, from Adobe Inc. 
  • Apple Vision Pro App of the Year: What If…? An Immersive Story, from Disney.
  • Apple Watch App of the Year: Lumy, from Raja V.
  • Apple TV App of the YearF1 TV, from Formula One Digital Media Limited.

Games

Apple also offers App Store Awards for apps that had a cultural impact in 2024. Cupertino says it also selected six winners, recognizing the “lasting impact these apps and haves have made in users’ lives and communities:

  • Oko from AYES BV combines innovation and simplicity to help users who are blind or have low vision navigate city streets with confidence. 
  • EF Hello from Signum International AG integrates a systematic learning approach to support language learners of all levels, helping them enhance their communication and better engage with the world around them.
  • DailyArt from Zuzanna Stanska connects users to exceptional artwork across centuries and movements, fueling their intellectual curiosity and wonder. 
  • NYT Games from The New York Times Company offers a great start to the day. The NYT Games connects family and friends across generations with a variety of fun and simple daily games. 
  • The Wreck from The Pixel Hunt features cinematic scenes and an interactive narrative. It depicts the mind’s inner struggles when facing a crisis. 
  • Do You Really Want to Know? 2 from Gamtropy Co., Ltd. explores the nuances of living with HIV, offering users local resources and educational materials to navigate conversations with family and friends. 
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

