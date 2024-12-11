Apple names 2024 App Store Award winners

A couple of weeks ago, Apple announced the 2024 App Store Award finalists. Now, the company has unveiled the winners of this year’s best apps. According to the company, these developers created some of the best apps across the company’s platforms. The 2024 finalists, which include 45 apps across 12 different categories, are praised by Apple for their excellence, inventiveness, and technical achievement in apps and games.

“We are thrilled to honor this impressive group of developers who are harnessing the power of Apple devices and technology to deliver experiences that enrich the lives of users and have a profound impact on their communities,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The remarkable achievements of this year’s winners demonstrate the incredible ingenuity that can be unlocked through apps.”

The 2024 App Store Award winners also mark the first time Apple is praising developers that embraced its new platform, visionOS, which powers Apple Vision Pro. That said, these are the winners from each category:

Apps

iPhone App of the Year: Kino, from Lux Optics Inc.

Kino, from Lux Optics Inc. iPad App of the Year: Moises, from Moises Systems Inc.

Moises, from Moises Systems Inc. Mac App of the Year: Adobe Lightroom, from Adobe Inc.

Adobe Lightroom, from Adobe Inc. Apple Vision Pro App of the Year: What If…? An Immersive Story, from Disney.

What If…? An Immersive Story, from Disney. Apple Watch App of the Year: Lumy, from Raja V.

Lumy, from Raja V. Apple TV App of the Year: F1 TV, from Formula One Digital Media Limited.

Games

Apple also offers App Store Awards for apps that had a cultural impact in 2024. Cupertino says it also selected six winners, recognizing the “lasting impact these apps and haves have made in users’ lives and communities: