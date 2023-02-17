iOS 16.4 beta brings back new HomeKit architecture after several issues

With iOS 16.2, Apple introduced a new Homekit architecture for the iPhone Home app. While Apple promised an even “more efficient and reliable experience controlling compatible devices,” users started reporting multiple issues with HomeKit accessories not responding or scenes disappearing.

Then, Apple decided to pull back the HomeKit update, although those who had downloaded it would still suffer from these issues, including losing the ability to add a new resident to the Home app.

This architecture was tested from October to December, even though it was half-baked. In January, Apple released iOS 16.3, but with no sign of the new HomeKit architecture. Then, last week, the Cupertino firm released iOS 16.3.1, still with nothing related to this issue, but at least some users reported they could readd residents to the Home app.

Now, with iOS 16.4 beta 1, Apple is reintroducing the HomeKit architecture. According to 9to5Mac, when you open the Home app in this iOS version, it prompts a message to upgrade to the new architecture.

The update is still optional, and there are a few restrictions when doing so. For example, all devices registered in your iCloud account must run the latest iOS version. Since iOS 16.4 is still in its early days of testing, Apple could ultimately pull back this new HomeKit architecture and give up on this “more efficient and reliable” experience.

iOS 16.4 also brings several new features to iPhone users. Apple is adding 30+ emojis, tweaks to the Apple Music and Apple Podcasts apps, web push notifications, Always-On display battery consumption, and more.

BGR will keep reporting about new iOS features being made available by Apple, including news regarding this new HomeKit architecture.