iOS 15.5 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 2 now available on iPhone and iPad

Apple rolled out iOS 15.5 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 2 on Wednesday, April 13th. With WWDC 2022 scheduled to start on June 6th, it’s possible that iOS 15.5 will be the final major update for iOS 15 ahead of the debut of iOS 16 this fall.

All of the devices that were supported by iOS 14 will be supported by iOS 15 as well. So, if you were able to update to iOS 14, you are in the clear for at least one more year, even if you’re still using an iPhone 6s Plus, an iPad Air 2, or an iPad mini 4.

What’s new in iOS 15.5 beta 2?

We’ll update this space will any new features or bug fixes when we see them.

Which devices work with the new beta?

iOS 15.5 beta 2 is now available to developers, as is iPadOS 15.5 beta 2. If you want to know whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, we put together a full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

How to download and install iOS 15.5 beta 2 profile

As you know by now, installing the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or your iPod touch could not be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page.

If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

Improvements and additions in iOS 15.5 beta 1

It’s clear that iOS 15 development is winding down, because the improvements are minimal at this point.

The first iOS 15.5 beta brings Request and Send buttons for Apple Cash in the Wallet app, new WiFi signal bars for HomePod connectivity in the Home app, permissions notifications for critical alerts in the Home app, and a rebrand of iTunes Pass to Apple Account Card.

Everything new in iOS 15.4 RC

“iOS 15.4 adds the ability to unlock with Face ID while wearing a mask on iPhone 12 and newer,” Apple’s release notes read. “The update also includes new emoji, a new voice option for Siri, and other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.”

New features and bug fixes in iOS 15.4 beta 5

As the final beta release before the release candidate arrived, the fifth beta didn’t bring anything new to the table. Instead, Apple simply fixed as many bugs as it could before finally pushing the latest update out to iPhone users.

Here’s what Apple added in iOS 15.4 beta 4

In the fourth beta release, Apple added new anti-stalking security alerts for AirTag and other Find My accessories.

All of the new features and fixes in iOS 15.4 beta 3

In the third beta, Apple added a Review Emergency SOS reminder in the Settings app, new icons in the Magnifier app, the ability to filter podcasts and browse by seasons, and some changes to the Scheduled Summary in the Notifications menu of the Settings app.

Everything that Apple added in iOS 15.4 beta 2

The second iOS 15.4 beta added support for Tap to Pay on iPhone, which allows vendors to accept payments on their iPhones with a single tap. Apple also adjusted the new Face ID with a mask feature, ensuring that it works more frequently.

New features and bug fixes in iOS 15.4 beta 1

iOS 15.4 adds a new feature that allows users to set up Face ID while wearing a mask. The update also comes with 37 new emoji characters, and opens up Universal Control functionality between iPhones and Mac computers.

Bug fixes and not much else in iOS 15.3 RC

All that we know about iOS 15.3 RC and iPadOS 15.3 RC is that they include bug fixes and security updates. With only two betas before launch, we weren’t expecting much.

Everything Apple debuted in iOS 15.3 beta 2

Apple didn’t provide any release notes at all for the second beta of iOS 15.3.

Here’s what Apple added in iOS 15.3 beta 1

Other than some under-the-hood fixes, there weren’t any new features in the first beta.

All of the additions from iOS 15.2 beta 4

Apple added a new splash screen to the Fitness app asking users if they want to share their data, Notification Summary has a new look, and Auto-Brightness works correctly again.

New features and fixes that debuted in iOS 15.2 beta 3

Beyond a few minor bug fixes, Apple added some useful new features as well. At long last, Apple Music users can search within a playlist. Apple also renamed a recently-added toggle to “Macro Control” on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Finally, iPhone and iPad users can now bulk rename and delete tags in the Reminders app.

Everything that Apple introduced in iOS 15.2 beta 2

Back in August, Apple announced a number of new safety features for its devices. These included tools for communication safety to keep children safe while using the Messages app.

The app will now warn children and their parents when receiving or sending sexually explicit photos. The photo will be blurred, the user will be warned, and the app will let them know it’s ok if they don’t want to view the photo.

Keep in mind, the controversial CSAM feature is not part of this beta release.

Here’s what Apple added in iOS 15.2 beta 1

The most notable addition in the first iOS 15.2 beta is the new App Privacy Report feature. This report can tell you “how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts during the last seven days.”

It’s yet another way for users to check in on just how often the apps are accessing their data and how much information they’re collecting.

Features and bug fixes from iOS 15.1 RC

This is the last release that rolls out to beta testers before Apple releases the final software update.

iOS 15.1 will add a number of new features, including SharePlay, COVID-19 vaccination cards in the Wallet app, Dolby Atmos and lossless audio for HomePods, the ability to store test results in the Health app, and ProRes video for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Every new feature and fix from iOS 15.1 beta 4

iOS 15.1 beta 4 contains several minor bug fixes and improvements.

Everything that Apple included in iOS 15.1 beta 3

iOS 15.1 beta 3 brings native support for ProRes video capture to the Camera app. ProRes is only available on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

You can activate the feature by going to Settings > Camera > Formats. The beta release also gives users the ability to disable Auto Macro, which automatically switches to the Ultra Wide camera to capture macro photos and videos.

All of the new stuff Apple added in iOS 15.1 beta 2

When iOS 15 first arrived, it broke the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature. When Apple Watch owners tried to enable the feature in Settings, it would result in an error.

Apple has addressed this issue in iOS 15.1 beta 2, which suggests that it will be available to everyone in iOS 15.1.

Here’s what Apple introduced in iOS 15.1 beta 1

After removing SharePlay in iOS 15 beta 2, Apple has re-enabled the feature in the iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1 betas. You’ll no longer need the SharePlay Development Profile for the feature to work.

Also, users can now upload their COVID-19 vaccination status in the Health app and generate a vaccination card in Apple Wallet. This will be useful for places that require proof of vaccination.

