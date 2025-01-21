Instagram is trying to pay creators to ditch TikTok, report claims

With TikTok’s future in limbo, Instagram is reportedly trying to swoop in and persuade content creators to switch platforms by handing out huge cash bonuses. According to The Information, Instagram representatives have been reaching out to creators with sizable TikTok followings in recent days and offering to pay them between $10,000 and $50,000 per month or more to post their videos on Instagram Reels instead of TikTok.

The report notes that in order to receive the bonus, the creators have to publish their videos on Instagram first before posting them on other platforms.

This is the most substantial cash bonus Instagram has ever offered creators to post on Reels by “tens of thousands of dollars,” The Information reports. As The Verge notes, Instagram has used this tactic before in an attempt to compete with TikTok.

While these massive deals have to be tempting, especially with the fate of TikTok hanging in the balance, the cash bonuses are likely temporary. Instagram stopped extending invites to its Reels Play bonus program in 2023 and killed it off completely shortly after. As of now, there’s no reason to believe this bonus program will be any different.

Of course, TikTok isn’t dead yet. While the app shut down temporarily on January 19 when the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act went into effect, it was back online just hours later once incoming President Donald Trump signaled that he would sign an executive order to delay the law once he took office.

That said, TikTok is still unavailable on the App Store and Google Play. Anyone who deleted the app or never downloaded it in the first place is out of luck for now. In the meantime, Instagram is going to do whatever it can to increase its market share.