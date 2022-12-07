I’d buy the iPhone 14 Pro again just for the spectacular battery life

I was lucky enough to buy the iPhone 14 Pro I wanted during the initial preorders phase. While I did say that I could have easily gone for the iPhone 14 instead of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro, I would repurchase the latter if I had to choose again. The reason is quite simple; the iPhone 14 Pro has spectacular battery life that you can’t ignore. And no, the base iPhone 14 model can’t get anywhere close to the same spectacular battery performance.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max pack several exclusive features compared to the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. They have a new screen design complete with the Dynamic Island at the top and a stainless steel frame.

The display supports a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate (ProMotion) that can go down to 1Hz. This enables the always-on display experience if you want to take advantage of it. I’ll discuss these features again when explaining the battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The phones also feature a triple-lens camera array on the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Finally, the Pro models pack the A16 Bionic chip, Apple’s latest System-on-Chip (SoC). And the processor is far ahead of its rivals.

Combined, all these exclusive specs and features turn the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max into amazing flagships, especially if you take advantage of them to the fullest.

iPhone 14 Pro display view. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

When it comes to battery life, the A16 Bionic is more efficient than its predecessors, including the A15 Bionic inside the cheaper iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. But battery efficiency gains also come from the display, one of the most notable sources of power drain on any smartphone.

The iPhone 14 Pro supports a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The non-Pro models have a fixed 60Hz display and an older type of OLED panel.

That means your iPhone conserves energy when using content that needs the full 120Hz refresh rate. And this boosts the iPhone 14 Pro’s battery life. You can even set the refresh rate to a 60hz maximum to further extend battery life.

Another trick to consider to improve battery life is turning off the Always-on experience. It’s not a feature I need to have on the iPhone, as I’ve explained before.

iPhone 14 Pro’s Lightning port. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

After nearly three months of iPhone 14 Pro use, battery life has been the most amazing feature. It has completely changed the way I charge the handset too.

I no longer recharge it every night because the battery lasts well over a day. And since I work from home, I don’t feel the battery anxiety others would feel while they’re out and about.

But even then, the iPhone 14 Pro supports fast-charging tech above the advertised 20W speed. You’d be able to get enough juice in a bind so that the handset doesn’t run out of battery life on you.

If you have a wireless charger base at work, you can rest the iPhone 14 Pro, so it recharges while completing your tasks.

That’s not to say that the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have bad battery life. The iPhone 14 has a slightly larger battery than the iPhone 14 Pro but can’t outlast it.

Also, the larger 14 Plus will last longer than the iPhone 14 Pro because it’s bigger in size. While we’re at it, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will deliver even more amazing battery life than the smaller Pro for the same reasons I outlined above.

Apple iPhone 14. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

But the point is that the battery life alone is an excellent reason to buy the iPhone 14 Pro over the iPhone 14. It’s not something I would have necessarily considered when looking at the iPhone 14 series and what the four phones offer.

That’s why I don’t have actual stats to support my claims. I did not set out to test the battery life on the Pro after weeks and months of use, or else I’d have more granular data to share.

It’s only after a while that I realized how good the battery life is, and how much my charging habits have changed. But you can find a comprehensive iPhone 14 battery life comparison here. Android rivals can’t match the iPhone 14 Pros either.

That said, the iPhone 14 Pro is out of stock pretty much everywhere, and you’ll have to wait several weeks to get the model you want. While you wait, you can check out these battery-saving tricks that work on both Pro and non-Pro models.