iPhone 14 Pro battery life leaves Android flagships in the dust

iPhone owners over the years have made it clear that, on the whole, they’d much rather have a slightly thicker device if it results in longer battery life. And Apple, to its credit, has delivered in this respect. iPhone battery life these days is typically best in class, and with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, Apple has taken things to the next level. To this point, PhoneArena recently decided to pit the iPhone 14 Pro models against the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in an old-fashioned battery-life test.

Before getting to the test, it’s worth mentioning that the battery capacity on the iPhone 14 models has improved relative to the iPhone 13. Specifically, battery capacity on the iPhone 14 Pro is 3,200 mAh compared to 3,095 mAh on the iPhone 13 Pro. Meanwhile, battery capacity on the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes in at 4,323 mAh.

iPhone battery life is unreal

The full battery test video is below, but we’ll also highlight some of the key takeaways first. Put simply, if you care about maximizing battery life, you won’t find a better device than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Even though Android flagships have larger batteries, the power efficiency of Apple’s hardware simply can’t be matched.

Web Browsing

To kick things off, PhoneArena begins with a web browsing test. Both Pixel devices tapped out under the 14-hour mark. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, meanwhile, died after 13 hours and 17 minutes of web browsing. Google’s Pixel 7 Pro died out after 14 hours and 19 minutes, a respectable time to be sure.

But Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro lineup easily trounced the rest of the competition. The iPhone 14 Pro was able to last for 16 hours and 18 minutes. And as if that weren’t impressive enough, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is an absolute beast of a device and managed to last for a whopping 19 hours and 5 minutes while browsing the web.

Watching YouTube videos

When playing YouTube videos, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was the first to run out of juice after 7 hours and 27 minutes. The iPhone 14 Pro battery dies out after 9 hours and 14 minutes. The Pixel 7 Pro lasts a bit longer with a battery life of 9 hours and 39 minutes. And once again, the iPhone 14 Pro Max performed drastically better than the field. When the dust settled, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was able to play YouTube videos for an astounding 11 hours straight.

While the gap between flagship Androids and the iPhone is smaller today than ever, the test above shows that the iPhone still reigns supreme in a key metric that everyone cares about: battery life.

