iPhone 14 battery life test shows tremendous performance for Pro models

The iPhone 14 series is available in stores, so buyers who haven’t preordered one can test the handset before deciding which model to purchase. However, brief in-store hands-on experiences will not answer at least one crucial question about the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max: How good is the battery life compared to last year’s model?

We’ll remind you that, before the iPhone 14 launch, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was the undisputed king when it comes to battery life. It set a record last fall and then outperformed the Galaxy S22 Ultra earlier this year. Therefore, the iPhone 14 Pro Max should offer battery life that’s at least on par with its predecessor.

We’ll note that the iPhone 14 Plus has the same battery size as the Pro Max, therefore it could be a great contender in these battery life tests. But the Plus doesn’t start shipping until October 7th.

With that in mind, we have a comprehensive iPhone 14 battery life test that compares the new handsets against all the older iPhone models that Apple currently sells.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro battery upgrades

Apple doesn’t offer battery size information during its iPhone launch events or on its website. However, battery capacities are listed in regulatory documentation. Also, teardowns disclose that information.

MacRumors dug up the iPhone 14, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max battery capacities from a Chinese regulatory database:

iPhone 14: 3,279 mAh

iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh

iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200 mAh

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh

Here’s how they compare to the iPhone 13 series:

iPhone 13 mini: 2,406 mAh

iPhone 13: 3,227 mAh

iPhone 13 Pro: 3,095 mAh

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352 mAh

We’re looking at battery size upgrades for two models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a slightly smaller battery. The Plus is a brand new device, packing a battery about the same size as the Pro Max.

Apple offers battery estimates for its iPhones for various use cases, as you can see in the images below. Those estimates indicate improvements over last year’s models, although the iPhone 13 Pro Max is still near the top of the list.

This brings us to a particular battery life test that’s very relevant for Apple’s current iPhone lineup. As a reminder, Apple also sells the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE 3 in stores right now.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 14 battery life test

YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss performed a battery life test that involved all these models. Last year, he completed a similar test for all the iPhones in Apple’s fall 2021 lineup. It’s those tests that highlighted the impressive battery performance of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Mrwhosetheboss then compared the iPhone 13 Pro Max against the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in other tests. The iPhone crushed Samsung’s phones in those battery life tests.

That’s why his iPhone 14 battery life test is relevant for the state of the iPhone market. It uses the same principles, which makes it as objective as possible. All the iPhones are brand new, so battery health is at 100% across the board. They run the same suite of apps and games in the same order.

Therefore, each iPhone has to go through the same tasks. Some are more intensive, requiring more energy, while others are simpler.

Also, all iPhones have the same settings. They have the same screen brightness and sound volume. And all of them have the same connectivity options turned on.

With that in mind, here are the results of this iPhone 14 battery life test comparison. Again, the Plus wasn’t part of the comparison, but the YouTuber estimated battery life for the unreleased 6.7-inch device based on the performance of the other phones:

iPhone SE 3 – 4 hours and 52 minutes

iPhone 13 mini – 6 hours and 36 minutes

iPhone 12 – 6 hours and 48 minutes

iPhone 14 – 7 hours and 13 minutes

iPhone 13 – 7 hours and 15 minutes

iPhone 14 Pro – 7 hours and 49 minutes

iPhone 14 Plus – 9 hours and 23 minutes – only an estimate

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 9 hours and 31 minutes

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is still king

Last year’s iPhone 13 Pro Max lasted 9 hours and 52 minutes in a similar test. That means a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max can outperform the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro Max lasted for 10 hours and 27 minutes in the Galaxy S22 Ultra battery life test this year.

You can watch Mrwhosetheboss’s full video below.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.