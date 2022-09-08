Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup is so strong you don’t even need the iPhone 14

Apple on Wednesday finally unveiled the iPhone 14 series, confirming nearly every rumor that preceded the launch event. Better yet, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will not be more expensive than their predecessors, which turned out to be a massive surprise. The starting iPhone 14 price is incredible, given its features and the economy. Apple not passing the increased manufacturing costs to customers is a “deal” you should be taking advantage come Friday when preorders open.

However, the 2022 iPhone lineup is so strong that you don’t even have to go for the iPhone 14. You can purchase an older iPhone model right now for a lower price than earlier this week. And you’ll still end up with a flagship experience that has no rival from Android at those price points.

Below, we’ll explain all your options, from the cheapest $429 iPhone SE to the most expensive $1,599 iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Why the 2022 iPhone lineup is so strong

The price is always a factor when considering an iPhone purchase, although competing devices have similar price points. But the iPhone has a few advantages over its Android rivals.

The number one reason the iPhone is so compelling is its performance. Apple reminded everyone in the audience on Wednesday how powerful the A-series chips are. Apple said its 2019 CPU doesn’t have rivals from 2022 top Android phones.

We saw that in Galaxy S22 benchmarks earlier this year, where regular users caught Samsung’s phone cheating. That meant the Galaxy S22 struggled to keep up with the iPhone 11 in some tests.

Admittedly, the iPhone 11 might not outperform the latest Qualcomm chip. But the iPhone 12 is still a formidable adversary. And the oldest chip you can get now is the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic.

That’s actually why the 2022 iPhone lineup is so strong this year. You don’t need the iPhone 14 to get an amazingly fast iPhone that will last several years without breaking a sweat.

Also, remember that the $429 iPhone SE runs on the same A15 Bionic that powers the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus.

The iPhone’s transition to 5G is complete

Performance aside, there’s another critical detail to consider about the current iPhone lineup. All models support 5G connectivity.

As with previous cellular communications standards, Apple was late to the 5G party. It all started with the iPhone 12 in 2020, a phone series that was itself delayed. But with the arrival of the iPhone 14 series, Apple completed its transition to 5G support.

That is, all iPhone models that you can purchase from Apple right now offer 5G connectivity. Apple removed the $499 iPhone 11 from its lineup, just as we thought it would. As we’ve explained, if you can find the iPhone 11 for a better price than $499, that’s still a great phone to buy in 2022.

But now that the iPhone 11 is gone, all the iPhones in Apple’s lineup support 5G connectivity.

Apple presented the 2022 lineup succinctly via a slide at the end of the iPhone 14 event, as seen above.

What’s strange is the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 prices. They both start at $599. But the explanation is straightforward, and you should guess it from Apple’s image above. As you’ll see below, Apple removed the iPhone 12 mini from its lineup. That means $599 buys you a 64GB iPhone 12 or a 128GB iPhone 13 mini.

From iPhone SE to iPhone 14 Pro Max: All price points explained

With all that in mind, here are all the iPhone models that Apple sells right now and their prices. Mind you, some of Apple’s prices include $30 carrier savings. It’s something Apple has done since the iPhone 12 series. But we’ll list below the actual prices for the handsets.

That’s why the cheapest iPhone 12 starts at $629 in the list below instead of the $599 price in marketing materials. The same goes for all iPhone models except for the iPhone SE and the iPhone 14 Pro variants. These phones do not get instant $30 carrier savings.

iPhone SE

64GB iPhone SE: $429

128GB iPhone SE: $479

256GB iPhone SE: $579

iPhone 12

64GB iPhone 12: $629

128GB iPhone 12: $679

256GB iPhone 12: $779

iPhone 13 mini

128GB iPhone 13 mini: $629

256GB iPhone 13 mini: $729

512GB iPhone 13 mini: $929

iPhone 13

128GB iPhone 13: $729

256GB iPhone 13: $829

512GB iPhone 13: $1,029

iPhone 14

128GB iPhone 14: $829

256GB iPhone 14: $929

512GB iPhone 14: $1,129

iPhone 14 Plus

128GB iPhone 14 Plus: $929

256GB iPhone 14 Plus: $1,029

512GB iPhone 14 Plus: $1,229

iPhone 14 Pro

128GB iPhone 14 Pro: $999

256GB iPhone 14 Pro: $1,099

512GB iPhone 14 Pro: $1,299

1TB iPhone 14 Pro: $1,499

iPhone 14 Pro Max

128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,099

256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,199

512GB iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,399

1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,599

Quick price comparison: A new iPhone from $429 to $1,599

You’ll find below all the iPhone price points available from Apple right now in ascending order. The cheapest new iPhone you can purchase is the $429 64GB iPhone SE (2022 model). The most expensive is the $1,599 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We’re looking at 26 offerings in Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup. As you’ll see below, the same price point can offer you either more storage for an older model or a newer generation for half the storage.

Also, you’ll have to decide whether it’s worth paying between $30 to $100 more for the next price tier. It can mean either a newer iPhone or, again, more storage.

64GB iPhone SE: $429

128GB iPhone SE: $479

256GB iPhone SE: $579

$629: 64GB iPhone 12, 128GB iPhone 13 mini

$679: 128GB iPhone 12

$729: 256GB iPhone 13 mini, 128GB iPhone 13

$779: 256GB iPhone 12

$829: 256GB iPhone 13, 128GB iPhone 14

$929: 512GB iPhone 13 mini, 256GB iPhone 14 , 128GB iPhone 14 Plus

, $999: 128GB iPhone 14 Pro

$1,029: 512GB iPhone 13, 256GB iPhone 14 Plus

$1,099: 256GB iPhone 14 Pro , 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max

, $1,129: 512GB iPhone 14

$1,199: 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max

$1,229: 512GB iPhone 14 Plus

$1,299: 512GB iPhone 14 Pro

$1,399: 512GB iPhone 14 Pro Max

$1,499: 1TB iPhone 14 Pro

$1,599: 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max

