I would never ditch Apple for a Galaxy Z Flip 6, but now I really want a foldable iPhone

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, and several wearables on Wednesday, including the all-new Galaxy Ring. While BGR‘s Chris Smith already had hands-on with these products, I couldn’t help but get excited about a foldable iPhone after seeing the new Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Previous rumors suggested that the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6’s new hinge would be key to Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone. In late May, reliable tipster Ice Universe said Samsung would improve its crease. Then, The Elec said the company would increase the UTG thickness from 30 to 50 micrometers, making the thicker glass more durable. Thankfully, those rumors were true.

Apple had reportedly asked Samsung Display and LG Display for screens without creases, and now it seems we’re closer than ever to getting a foldable iPhone. With the new Z phones, the crease is less noticeable — albeit only slightly — which means we could be coming closer to the perfect foldable display for a new kind of iPhone.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Rumors so far are a bit tricky. Several reports suggest Apple is working on an iPad/Mac hybrid. However, the company doesn’t discard a possible foldable iPhone as soon as 2026 – or 2027 for the 20th anniversary of the first iPhone.

Still, analysts say Apple only has two requirements for releasing a foldable iPhone: It needs to be as thick as the current models, and the crease can’t be that noticeable. As Samsung is getting there with its current Z Fold lineup, this could mean Cupertino is ramping up research for a new iPhone.

Why a foldable iPhone could entice customers

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

While I love how reliable the iPhone is, I miss the old days when Apple was creative and introduced breakthrough experiences. If the company ever enters the foldable market, I hope it will create something that will take longer to catch up with.

For example, it’s been seven years since Face ID was introduced. To this day, no other tech company offers a system as good as TrueDepth, and this shows how much Apple can still innovate.

In addition, seeing all the different creative modes Z Flip unlocks makes me look forward to something similar from Apple. A foldable iPhone could make Apple’s phones more interesting, innovative, and, with Apple Intelligence just around the corner, more useful.

Samsung just unveiled an Interpret Mode that makes it easy to translate a conversation. While you see the translation from what the person is saying on the main display, the other person will see what you’re saying on the outer screen. That’s an awesome use of this type of phone design.

BGR will continue reporting on Apple’s effort to develop a foldable iPhone while enjoying what we currently have with Samsung innovations.