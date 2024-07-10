Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is basically a Galaxy S24 that folds in half (hands-on)

Samsung launched them at the same time during its Unpacked press event in Paris, but the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will probably be more appealing to buyers than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. That’s always the case with Flip phones. And this year’s new Flip might be more exciting than its predecessors, even though it does look a lot like the previous-generation Z Flip 5.

I’ve always thought the Galaxy Z Flip should be just as good as its Galaxy S equivalent, given that they look similar when the former is unfolded and usually have the same powerful chip. It hasn’t happened so far, but we’re getting closer than ever with the new Galaxy Z Flip 6, which will feel like a version of the Galaxy S24 to most users.

Unfortunately, the upgrades are costly. You’ll pay $100 more for a base Galaxy Z Flip 6 this year than its predecessor. But Samsung will throw in plenty of preorder perks to help you save some money in the process. And if you want one, you’ll be happy to learn that Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders are open starting right now.

Big camera and battery upgrades

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is certainly the foldable that impressed me the most during my brief hands-on experience before Wednesday’s Unpacked event. It’s not that the Flip 6 is a lot more pocketable than the Fold 6. It’s Samsung’s decision to at least try to make the Galaxy Z Flip 6 a phone that’s as good as the Galaxy S24 series.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 side by side. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

I’m not talking about power alone. The Flip 6 gets the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Fold 6. More importantly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 also got a big camera upgrade. We’re looking at a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Like the Fold 6, there’s Galaxy AI at play here, ready to assist with taking better photos and videos. The new 50-megapixel sensor also supports 2x optical zoom and AI zoom up to 10x.

Other camera features include Nightography and a new night mode that works with Instagram Stories. The Flip 6 will support Galaxy AI features like the larger Fold 6 model.

While I’m discussing cameras, you’ll notice the Flip 6’s rear module features camera now have accents that match the phone’s color.

Also interesting for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the new camcorder mode if you’re old enough to remember those relics. Just hold the Flip 6 like you’d hold a camcorder, and it will start recording video.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 in camcorder mode. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also has a larger battery than last year’s model. It’s a 4,000 mAh dual battery that supports 25W wired charging and fast wireless charging. The clamshell foldable is also the first Flip model to feature a vapor chamber, which should cool the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

A more durable foldable display, but the crease isn’t gone

When it comes to design, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will look a lot like its predecessor. It’s not thinner or lighter. The external FlexWindow is still a 3.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen will get a few AI-enhanced features, like Suggested replies, that offer you reply options for incoming text messages.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6: External displays. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

The FlexWindow screen also offers quick access to Samsung Health and additional widgets to customize it.

The foldable Infinity Flex Display measures 6.7 inches and supports 120Hz adaptive refresh. However, this screen has received a major durability upgrade.

The Ultra Thin Glass structure is thicker than before, which should improve durability. Combined with the new hinge tech, the UTG glass should reduce the visibility of the crease. But, like the Fold 6, the crease hasn’t really disappeared. You’ll see, feel, and accept it as the design compromise we have to tolerate to have foldable phones in stores today.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 got a big display upgrade. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

Thanks to these improvements, the Flip 6 gets the same durability assurances as the Fold 6. The phone also gets its own IP48 rating.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available for preorder starting at $1,099. It comes in Silver Shadow, Blue, Mint, and Yellow, which is my favorite of the four default colors. Order online, and you get three more options: Crafted Black, White, and Peach. The same benefits apply, but you’ll get up to $1,000 when trading in an older phone.