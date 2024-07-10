Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Just like the Fold 5, but with AI and a price hike

Samsung just unveiled its 2024 foldables at the second big Unpacked press conference of the year, and they’re available for preorder starting now. I came to Paris fully aware of what the rumors have been saying about this year’s Fold and Flip phones. And they were largely on point. But I will say that you need to experience the phones in person, if you can, before dismissing them outright. Because, yes, that might be your first reaction, given that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 look a lot like last year’s models.

I’ll get the bad news out of the way first: There is no cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 Lite/FE to buy, or at least not yet. Samsung only launched two new foldable devices that look almost identical to their predecessors. They feel similar, too. What’s worse is that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will each cost you $100 more than their predecessors, with prices starting at $1,899 and $1,099.

Samsung might be playing it safe again with its foldable devices, but that’s because it can afford to. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like the previous models, but they feature plenty of novelties that make them appealing — especially to Fold and Flip owners who are ready for an upgrade.

Then there’s Galaxy AI, Samsung’s suite of generative AI features that launched with the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. After hitting last year’s foldables, Galaxy AI will be available on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 right out of the box, complete with some Gemini AI assistant integration thanks to a partnership with Google.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is slimmer and boxier than ever

If you catch a glimpse of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in a store display from a distance, you’ll think it’s last year’s model. Get closer, however, and you’ll quickly realize this is a new device with several design tweaks.

First of all, the corners are no longer rounded. The Fold 6 looks a lot like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring rectangular corners that benefit the external display the most.

Also, the Fold 6 isn’t as tall as its predecessor, but it’s slightly wider. That makes one-handed operation of the folded device a lot easier. It’s not quite as wide as a regular smartphone, but it’s getting there. The external Cover Screen OLED panel is slightly larger at 6.3 inches and supports 120Hz refresh, just like the main screen.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 folded (left) and unfolded (right). Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

The best part about the whole thing is the thickness. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner than its predecessor at just 5.6 mm when unfolded, and it feels great when you’re holding it. The handset also feels lighter, at 239g, and it certainly feels better than the previous models.

To make it happen, Samsung improved the dual rail hinge design and the display layers. The company says it did it while also building an even more durable foldable phone. There’s enhanced Armor Aluminum in the frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back. Moreover, the phone gets an IP48 dust and water resistance, a first for the Fold and Flip line.

The Galaxy Z Assurance program is Samsung’s way of putting its money where its mouth is. You’ll get a one-time free screen protector replacement and a one-time screen repair worth $200.

Same cameras, but with Galaxy AI

As usual, you’ll find five cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. There are on the back, part of the main camera module, and you get two selfie cameras, one for each screen. They’ll feel familiar because Samsung used this setup on the Fold 5 last year: 50-megapixel wide camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 10-megapixel telephoto (on the back); 10-megapixel selfie camera; and 4-megapixel Under Display camera.

What’s different is that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with Galaxy AI-enhanced abilities thanks to Samsung’s ProVisual Engine. You’ll get features like Photo Assist, Portrait Studio, and Instant Slow-mo.

The battery is also identical to last year’s model. It’s a 4,400 mAh unit that supports 25W wired charging and wireless charging.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6: Can you spot the crease? Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

That 7.6-inch foldable display now supports a maximum screen brightness of 2,600 nits, but the crease is still there. It’s getting better, but I could still feel and see it in my brief time with the handset. That same goes for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, by the way.

On that note, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powers both handsets. Both handsets have 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. The Fold 6 also comes in a 1TB variant.

Paired with a larger vapor chamber, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 won’t just offer better visuals, including improved Ray Tracing. It’s also one of the best chips you can ask for when it comes to Galaxy AI features.

Galaxy AI will offer a slew of features that will feel familiar if you’ve been following Samsung’s genAI efforts this year. Google’s Gemini AI assistant and Circle to Search are part of the show, with the latter being the most used Galaxy AI feature on the Galaxy S24 series.

You also get Samsung’s Interpreter translations with a big twist for foldable devices. The two parties involved in the conversation can each see their side of the story on one display, making it even easier to break down language barriers in real life.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 side by side. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

Galaxy AI also supports one-way translation and Live Translate for phone calls. Live Translate will also work with third-party chat apps later this year, including WhatsApp and others.

Other Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 include the following:

Note Assist: AI translations, summaries, and formatting, like on the Galaxy S24 series. On top of that, there’s a new transcription feature that lets you transcribe, translate, and summarize voice recordings.

PDF overlay translation: AI translation for PDF files overlaid on top of the original.

Composer: A new feature in Samsung Keyboard to suggest text in email and social media apps.

Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to save money

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for preorder today, starting at $1,899. It is available in Silver Shadow, Navy, and Pink. Crafted Black and White options are available online.

If you preorder by July 23rd, you’ll get up to $1,200 in credit for an eligible trade-in for the handset and double the storage free of charge. Moreover, 12 months of Samsung Care Plus are part of the preorder deal if you get a carrier version of the phone from Samsung.com.