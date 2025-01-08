Apple Intelligence has been available for a few months now. Exclusive to the newest Apple devices, this artificial intelligence platform has had mixed reactions from users so far. Aside from the plain truth that Apple is so far behind rivals when it comes to AI capabilities and features, users have also been having battery drain issues and problems with false notification summaries. With that in mind, there might be a few reasons why you want to turn off Apple Intelligence. Here’s how to do it.

Apple Intelligence is currently available for the following Apple devices:

iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 series

M1 iPad Air, M1 iPad Pro, iPad mini (A17 Pro) or newer

M1 Macs or newer

In addition, Apple requires your device to run iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and Sequoia 15.1 or newer. That said, how to turn off Apple Intelligence is a straightforward experience. Follow the steps below:

On your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, open the Settings (or System Settings) app;

Find “Apple Intelligence & Siri” tab;

Turn off the Apple Intelligence toggle.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Once you do that, you’ll lose the ability to use all Apple Intelligence features, including:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps;

Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps; Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; Clean Up tool: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject;

This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject; Visual Intelligence : It helps users learn about objects and places faster than ever. Users can click and hold Camera Control to pull up the hours or ratings for a restaurant they pass, add an event from a flyer to their calendar, quickly identify a dog by breed, and more;

: It helps users learn about objects and places faster than ever. Users can click and hold Camera Control to pull up the hours or ratings for a restaurant they pass, add an event from a flyer to their calendar, quickly identify a dog by breed, and more; Image Wand: “Rough sketches can be turned into delightful images, and users can even select empty space to create an image using context from the surrounding area” in the Notes app.

Here’s why you might want to disable Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence is still in its early days. More complex features have been delayed to later releases. Some rumors even suggest that the best Apple Intelligence functions might arrive in 2026 with iOS 19.4. With that in mind, you’re not missing much if you decide to turn it off now.

If you want to use AI tools, OpenAI’s ChatGPT app is more reliable and offers many features in the free version.