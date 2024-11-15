Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
EXCLUSIVE: 67% off the hottest new vacuum of 2024
Home Tech Apps & Software

The ChatGPT apps for Mac and Windows are getting even better

By
Published Nov 15th, 2024 6:50AM EST
GPT-4o is a 2024 OpenAI multimodal AI model available to ChatGPT Free and Plus users.
Image: OpenAI

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

OpenAI is expected to announce new genAI products in the not-too-distant future. The next big ChatGPT update might arrive next year. That’s the GPT-5/Orion model that appeared in various reports recently, though it’s unclear what OpenAI will call it. Before that, OpenAI might release the Operator AI agent to control computer apps. 

While we wait for the next big thing from the ChatGPT developer, OpenAI has done something else. The company released improved ChatGPT apps for Mac and Windows.

The Mac version can now connect to coding apps to read the code directly, but this is not exactly agentic behavior.

The Windows app is now available to Free users after access was initially restricted to paid subscribers.

ChatGPT for Windows is available from the Microsoft Store and runs on Windows 10 and Windows 11 machines. The app gives you faster access to the chatbot, as you’re just a shortcut away from starting chats or continuing previous discussions with the AI. 

The ChatGPT app lets you search the web and supports file uploads. More interesting is the Advanced Voice Mode feature, which lets you talk to ChatGPT by voice in a conversational manner. That might turn out to be a key feature for enhancing productivity.

The best part about ChatGPT for Windows is that ChatGPT Free users can access it. If you use ChatGPT for free on the web, this is the app update you might have been waiting for. 

ChatGPT app for Mac can read content from coding apps.
ChatGPT app for Mac can read content from coding apps. Image source: OpenAI

The Windows update isn’t as impressive as the one for Mac. OpenAI gave the ChatGPT for Mac app the ability to connect to various coding apps. The list includes VS Code, Xcode, Terminal, and iTerm2, with additional apps to follow. OpenAI describes the app as an early beta, so you might experience some issues. 

However, if you’ve been using ChatGPT to write code on the Mac, the app will be even more useful than before. You won’t have to copy and paste like you currently do. Instead, ChatGPT will be able to “read” your screen while taking into account your prompts about the code. 

An example of ChatGPT grabbing code from a different Mac app.
An example of ChatGPT grabbing code from a different Mac app. Image source: OpenAI

This is a precursor of agentic behavior but not quite the Operator rumored to drop early next year. The ChatGPT app can’t actually control your Mac. Once it delivers the code you need, it won’t paste it into the coding app it took it from. You’ll be back to copying and pasting the code back to the original app. 

OpenAI explained to TechCrunch that the chatbot doesn’t actually see the screen of your Mac. Instead, it uses the macOS accessibility API to read text and translate it to ChatGPT. That’s the same macOS feature that makes VoiceOver work. 

The ChatGPT app for Mac will tell you what app data is working with.
The ChatGPT app for Mac will tell you what app data is working with. Image source: OpenAI

That’s also good news for privacy. OpenAI says that you’ll always know what ChatGPT is looking at, and you’ll explicitly enable the feature. Privacy will be an important thing to consider once AI agents do arrive. I’ll want to know exactly what an AI app is looking at and what happens to my data.

OpenAi also plans to rapidly improve the capabilities of the ChatGPT for Mac app, though it’s unclear what that means. Also, it’s unclear when the Windows app will get similar integration with coding apps.

Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $120 Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite, $20 Android smartwatch, $22 Fire TV Stick 4K, more

This article talks about:

Chris Smith Senior Writer

Chris Smith has been covering consumer electronics ever since the iPhone revolutionized the industry in 2008. When he’s not writing about the most recent tech news for BGR, he brings his entertainment expertise to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and other blockbuster franchises.

Outside of work, you’ll catch him streaming almost every new movie and TV show release as soon as it's available.

Chris Smith's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News