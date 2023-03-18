How to create custom Memoji wallpapers for your iPhone

Introduced alongside the iPhone X in 2017, Memoji has become a phenomenon thanks to the technologies behind Face ID and the TrueDepth system. While people don’t talk much about this feature anymore, Apple has continued to add new customizations and stickers.

If you’re still into this gimmick, you can create a custom wallpaper for your iPhone using Memotify — a website that lets you choose a Memoji (it can be a custom one or the several options Apple offers), the background color, and the pattern of your new background. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

You can find the website here;

Then, tap on Create Wallpaper;

Choose between three different patterns and the background color;

In the Memoji tab, tap there, and then with your keyboard, select the Memoji you want to add by tapping the world icon and then the + button;

The website offers Apple’s custom options if you don’t want to use your own Memoji. You can select up to six emojis;

Once you’re happy with your choices, you’ll preview the Memoji wallpaper and then tap “Create Wallpaper.”

You can create as many wallpapers as you’d like and add them to your iPhone. It’s important to note that these backgrounds will also look good with the revamped Lock Screen Apple introduced with iOS 16.

After updating to the latest operating system on your iPhone, you can add several customizations to your Lock Screen, such as new fonts, widgets, and new filters for your backgrounds – including this new Memoji wallpaper you just learned how to create.

While you can add several Memoji wallpapers to different lock screen modes, there’s also a hidden lock screen feature that can make your wallpaper dynamic, as previously covered by BGR.