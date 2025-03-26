Here’s my crazy idea to completely change the way Apple releases software

Apple finally announced the WWDC 2025 dates. As always, this conference is where the company’s newest software updates will be unveiled. However, a single WWDC event each year isn’t enough in a fast-moving world. Apple seems like it’s always being left behind because it condenses all major software announcements into a single event.

So here’s my crazy idea: Multiple software events per year. Is that really so outlandish? Even if the company adds one extra event so it announces software updates every six months, that would already be a win for customers.

However, this is not the only change Cupertino needs to embrace. It’s absurd that so many of its own apps are still locked in iOS, so they’re tied to major software updates. For example, the Apple Music app can only get a major UI change if there’s an iOS update. If there’s a bug in the Photos app, Apple needs to release another complete iOS update. Things can’t be fixed or added quickly. Instead, they need a long period of beta testing before Apple releases a new iOS version. In 2025, this is ridiculous.

The situation gets worse when you consider the complete Apple Intelligence fiasco. Apple teased a whole platform during the WWDC 2024 keynote and after the iPhone 16 event, but these features only landed after the iPhone 16 had already been available for a month. The most important Apple Intelligence feature has been indefinitely delayed.

If you want another real example of how bad it is to rely on big software updates once a year, Apple postponed tvOS 17.4’s SharePlay feature in Apple Music solely so it could have another big feature to add to tvOS 18. Bonkers.

This is why I think Apple needs to learn from OpenAI and all the other AI companies. Be bold. Announce that major software will be unveiled within hours, not months. Spread software launches throughout the year. Be ready to launch new features as soon as they’re available.

Apple is feeling outdated in a way it’s never been in my time covering the company. The magic surrounding Cupertino is fading, the hardware announcements aren’t enough anymore, and the software feels light on features most of the time.

iOS 19 is expected to offer the biggest redesign since iOS 7; visionOS 3 might also compensate for the lackluster Apple Vision Pro sales and a few software upgrades, but we have yet to see.

WWDC 2025 is just around the corner, but I wish I didn’t have to wait that long to discover Apple’s software plans.