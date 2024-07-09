Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 beta Apple Intelligence iPhone shortcuts iOS 18 iPhone 16 Pixel 8a iOS 16
Home Tech Apps & Software

Google Maps for iPhone and CarPlay finally added a speedometer

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jul 9th, 2024 5:54PM EDT
Google Maps reviews
Image: Google

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Google occasionally introduces new features for its Android apps before bringing them to iOS, but the wait can be excruciating. For example, this week, Google finally brought a speedometer and speed limits to Google Maps on iOS and CarPlay… a full five years after those rather basic features were added to Google Maps on Android.

TechCrunch reports that Apple has started to roll out speedometers and speed limits for iPhone users globally. If you’re in a moving vehicle while Google Maps is open, you’ll see the speed of the vehicle in the lower left corner of the app.

The features are on by default in the latest version of the app, but you can manually adjust both of them by tapping on your profile picture in Google Maps and going to Settings > Navigation > Map display. You should see new switches for “Show speed limits” and “Show speedometer” in this section, which you can easily toggle on and off.

If you decide to leave them on, you’ll notice that the speedometer in the app will change colors if you are driving over the speed limit. Google also notes that “speedometers shown in the Google Maps app are for informational use only.” You should always use your vehicle’s speedometer to make sure you’re not driving over the speed limit.

While it might not be the most substantial addition Google Maps has ever received on iPhone, it’s a notable one. Speed limits have been in Apple’s Maps app and Google’s Waze for years. It wasn’t one of the primary reasons that I ditched Google Maps last year, but I have appreciated having these features on Apple Maps and Waze since I switched.

If you can’t find the speedometer and speed limits, be sure your Google Maps app is up to date. On my iPhone, I’m currently on version 6.123.0 of the app.

Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $169 AirPods Pro 2, $21 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, $35 Sony Bluetooth speaker, more

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News

\