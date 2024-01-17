Galaxy S24 vs. iPhone 15: AI, Wi-Fi 7 support, more

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S24 has been announced, people might be wondering about the differences between Samsung’s top smartphone and Apple’s iPhone 15. While this article is not meant to convince Android hardcore fans or Apple evangelists to switch from one device to the other, it’s interesting to highlight the top differences between these two market-leading devices.

While both Apple and Samsung offer the best chipsets available (A17 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3), beautiful displays, and impressive cameras, Samsung’s latest offering has 8GB of RAM for the regular models and 12GB of RAM for the Plus and Ultra iterations.

A vital difference relies on connectivity support, as Samsung Galaxy S24 already offers Wi-Fi 7 while the iPhone 15 Pro offers Wi-FI 6E. While we still have to see how Samsung’s new chipset and battery compare to Apple’s, it’s interesting to highlight the AI differences coming to the South Korean company, as we still have several months before Apple introduces the iPhone 16 with the long-rumored AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 is all about AI – and I wish the iPhone 15 were too

Using Google’s Circle to Search AI feature on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Image source: Samsung

The keyword for Samsung Galaxy S24 is AI. Google plays a big role in the new capabilities. These are some of the key differences between the S24 and the iPhone 15:

Circle to Search: Circle to Search lets you search for anything without leaving the app you’re in. Whether you see something on the web, in a clip, or in real life, you can just use the gesture to perform a Google Search. It’s not just the circle movement that will bring up results. You can highlight, scribble, and tap. Google will know what section of the image to extract to perform a search. Fortunately, it might arrive for iPhone users in the future.

Google Lens multi-search: Just point and shoot your camera or use a screenshot while typing a question about the elements in the image. You’ll perform a multi-search with AI, considering both the contents in the photo and your text-based question. Apple, for example, uses AI to identify objects in an image, so you can search for them. But it’s not as powerful.

ChatGPT-like features: Galaxy AI will be able to summarize the contents of web pages, notes, and voice recordings. Transcript Assist is a feature that uses AI and speed-to-text technology to translate, transcribe, and summarize audio recordings. Of all these features, only voice recordings being transcripted are part of iOS 17 AI capabilities.

Generative Edit: You’ll be able to fill in parts of an image background with Generative Edit. The feature will come in handy if a picture is crooked. The feature also lets you move subjects in images.

Will the iPhone 15 get any of these features?

iPhone 15 Plus Dynamic Island. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

It’s hard to predict the future, but rumors suggest iOS 18 will be all about AI features. It’s unclear how many new capabilities will be available for the iPhone 15 – or exclusive to the iPhone 16.

That said, even if iOS 18 is full of AI functions, the operating system will only be released by September. At the time, we’ll be closer to the Galaxy S25 than anything else. In addition, rumors suggest that the best AI capabilities would come later, which means Apple wouldn’t release them alongside the first official version of iOS 18.

If AI is what you’re looking for in a new smartphone in 2024, the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the Google Pixel 8 Pro are among the best devices for you. If you’re all about the Apple ecosystem, you probably have the iPhone 15 Pro by now.