Galaxy S22 preorder sales indicate the phone is already a huge success

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 series a couple of weeks ago. This is the first Galaxy S series to also incorporate a full-blown Note model. And it looks like the Galaxy S22 is already a massive success, according to preorder sales figures from Korea.

Samsung started Galaxy S22 preorders right after the virtual Unpacked event. And you have just a few more hours to take advantage of the great perks that Samsung prepared for the Galaxy S22. The phones will hit stores in the US and other markets on Friday, at which point the preorder deals will expire.

As a reminder, Samsung has kept the same pricing structure that it used for the Galaxy S21 in place for one more year. That means the Galaxy S22 starts at $799.

Moreover, the cheapest model has a glass back rather than plastic. And all of the phones will support four years of Android OS updates. These are the kind of features that might drive up Galaxy S22 sales even before you hear about the preorder deals.

That’s because the Galaxy S22 phones are easily the most exciting iPhone 13 rivals out there. And the preorder deals only make them more exciting.

Samsung hasn’t just offered discounts for reserving the phone and credit for each of the three devices. It’s also bumping up the built-in storage for free and providing additional savings for the Galaxy S8 tablets. That’s before you consider the trade-in offers and carrier deals.

All of that makes buying a Galaxy S22 an exciting proposition. Even the expensive Ultra’s price can drop significantly.

Galaxy S22 sales in Korea

With all that in mind, it’s not exactly surprising to hear the Galaxy S22 preorder sales have set a new record in Samsung’s home country. According to ZDNet, the Galaxy S22 sales topped 1.02 million units during the preorder period. On top of that, Samsung sold 300,000 units on the first day of preorders in the country earlier this week.

Thus, the Galaxy S22 broke a few records in the process. The Galaxy S8 was the last phone to top 1 million preorders in the country. But the 2017 phone enjoyed a more extended preorder period. As for first-day sales, the Galaxy S22 outperformed the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. The foldables sold 270,000 units in the country during the first day of preorders.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra phone was the most popular model of the three, accounting for 60% of preorders.

If you’re still unsure about getting a Galaxy S22 model, you should also remember a few of the phone’s issues. There’s the risk of accidental damage after drops, the questionable Exynos 2200 performance, the screen refresh rate lie, the Ultra’s display’s issues, and the lack of a microSD card. Drop damage is really the only Galaxy S22 problem you should be fixing yourself.

Korea’s Galaxy S22 sales records aside, it’ll be interesting to see how the new Galaxy S series fares in the US and other markets.