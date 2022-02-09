Samsung’s Galaxy S22 preorder deals are so good, you have to check them out

The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and all of the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets are available for preorder already, just as expected. Samsung unveiled the new flagship devices during its most important Unpacked event of the year, confirming the exciting revival of the Galaxy Note in the process.

We already told you going into the announcement that Samsung would keep the same pricing structure that it used for the Galaxy S21 series for another year, contrary to expectations that we would see noticeable price increases for any new phones released with the economy in its current shape.

If you are planning on buying one of the Galaxy S22 phones, you should lock your preorder in as soon as possible. Samsung has a few excellent deals ready for early buyers, and you should absolutely check them out.

Prelude to the battle

Before we show you all of the Galaxy S22 preorder deals that Samsung has in place, we’ll remind you that it’s not always a good idea to buy the latest Samsung flagship phone before it hits store shelves. That was certainly the case with the $999 Galaxy S20 a couple of years ago, as well as the plastic Galaxy Note 20 a few months later. Prices of Android phones often drop precipitously soon after release. Therefore, much better deals could follow after launch.

You might think the same goes for the Galaxy S22 series. Prices might drop in the coming months. But Samsung has a few excellent deals right now that may never come back.

Also important to note is that we’re going to address buying a Galaxy S22 phone during preorders without taking advantage of any carrier discounts in what follows below. When you factor in the carrier savings, you’re looking at an even better preorder offer for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

We’ll also remind you that Samsung fixed one other mistake of the past in addition to keeping the entry price at $799 for the cheapest Galaxy S22. Samsung ditched plastic again. All three phones feature glass designs, and that’s a big win for Galaxy fans.

Finally, there’s one reason why spending more money on a Galaxy S22 flagship makes sense. The phones come with four years of guaranteed Android updates. That’s a better offer than any other phone maker in the Android camp, including Google’s Pixel.

The Galaxy S22 preorder deals

As I said before, we will ignore the carrier deals in what follows below. And we’ll also ignore trade-ins initially. That’s because you can combine the following Galaxy S22 preorder deals with trade-ins and carrier offers. We’re just choosing to show you all the value Samsung is ready to throw your way.

Also important is the starting price. That’s $799, $999, and $1,199, depending on the Galaxy S22 flavor you want. You will have to pay extra for additional storage — but that itself is an excellent preorder perk we’ll explain below.

The preorder registration discount

We told you about this one weeks ago. All you had to do to get a $50 Samsung credit that can be used towards accessory purchases was to register your interest to preorder the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy Tab S8 devices. The registration was free, and buyers were not forced to go through with the preorder.

The instant Samsung credit

Preorder the Galaxy S22, and you get a $100 Samsung credit. Get the Plus, and your credit goes up to $150. The Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder yields the most Samsung credit for you, at $200. If you’ve done the two steps above, you’re already looking at $150 to $250 in Samsung credit that’s good for other Samsung devices. You might need Galaxy S22 accessories, wireless headphones, and 45W chargers. That’s what the credit is good for.

Free storage bump for all Galaxy S22 preorders

The cheapest Galaxy S22, Plus, and Ultra models come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you preorder the phone, Samsung lets you upgrade the storage without paying extra. That means buyers who select the cheapest models will be automatically bumped to 256GB of storage.

Choose the 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra version, and you’re going to get the 512GB model. That’s a $50 value for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus and a $100 discount on the Ultra.

Summing up the three steps so far, you’re saving anywhere between $200 and $350 on the Galaxy S22 of your choice. But these offers are only valid through February 25th, when preorders end.

The subscriptions

Each Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 preorder comes with four months of free YouTube Premium ($47.96 value) for new accounts. You also get three months of Spotify Premium ($29.97 value) with your purchase. Galaxy S22 buyers also receive six free months of Sirius XM streaming.

The other Galaxy S22 preorder perks

If you’ve reached this far, the deals above get you the chance to preorder a cheaper unlocked Galaxy S22, Plus, or Ultra with no carrier commitments whatsoever. You still pay the full price for the smartphone, but you get significant savings for other accessories. And Samsung lets you pay for the phone monthly over 36 months or in four biweekly installments.

But it gets even better if you need more savings.

25% off the Galaxy Tab S8

Say you’re the kind of Samsung fan that wants to preorder both one of the new Galaxy S22 phones and one of the Galaxy Tab S8 models. If you preorder them both at once, Samsung will get you 25% off on the tablet.

To put things in perspective, pricing starts at $699.99 for the Galaxy Tab S8, $899.99 for the Tab S8+, and $1,099.99 for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. That 25% can amount to significant savings.

However, you should know that the instant Samsung credit you get from the Galaxy S22 preorder will be applied towards the 25% discount. Therefore, that $100 to $200 credit will be used for the tablet automatically. You can’t take advantage of it twice.

But Galaxy Tab S8 preorders come with free perks of their own that can be combined with the S22 preorders. That’s a free cover keyboard valued between $139.99 and $349.99, depending on the Tab S8 version you purchase.

Trade-in two devices for the Galaxy S22

I did say that we were going to ignore trade-in deals initially, and we did. But now is the time to mention them. That’s especially if you’re ready to spend cash on the Tab S8 as well.

Samsung lets you trade two different devices for the Galaxy S22 of your choice. You can mix and match phones, tablets, and watches. Furthermore, you can trade in one gadget for the Galaxy Tab S8.

Final thoughts

With all that in mind, you should absolutely check out Samsung’s Galaxy S22 preorder deals. The Korean giant is going above and beyond here, looking to sell as many Galaxy S22 units as it can.

It’s always possible to see better Galaxy S22 deals in the coming months, especially if you don’t mind buying a pre-owned model. But the preorder deals are all the more interesting if you also want to buy the Galaxy Tab S8 right now.

As always, with deals, make sure you read the fine prints. Especially if you plan on combining Samsung’s deals with Galaxy S22 offers from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.