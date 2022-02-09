Galaxy Tab S8 release date, specs, and price revealed at Galaxy Unpacked

On Wednesday morning, Samsung hosted the first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The Galaxy S22 might have the been highlight, but Samsung also unveiled its next generation of tablets. Once again, leaks spoiled the Galaxy Tab S8 long before Samsung announced it, but the tablets are now official, and we have all the details.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra steals the show

In many ways, the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup mirrors the Galaxy S22 lineup. There are three new models in all, two of which look virtually identical to their predecessors, and one with a very noteworthy redesign. Let’s start with the most interesting model.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the first of Samsung’s tablets to adopt the Ultra moniker. It earns that title with its enormous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. Despite having the biggest screen of any Samsung tablet to date, the Tab S8 Ultra also has thinner bezels than any previous Samsung tablet, measuring in at just 6.3mm.

The other design element that sets this model apart is the notch which houses the dual 12-megapixel selfie cameras. This is the first Samsung device with a notch.

Samsung will offer the Tab S8 Ultra with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Tab S8 Ultra also features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 11,200mAh battery.

Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus details

The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus are more traditional upgrades. The Galaxy Tab S8 is equipped with an 11-inch LTPS TFT display, but the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Plus also has a larger battery than the Tab S8 (10,090mAh vs. 8,000mAh), and while the Plus and Ultra have fingerprint scanners in the display, the scanner is on the Side Key on the Tab S8.

Otherwise, the three tablets should perform similarly. All three have the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. They all run on Android 12, and each have the same rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel lens and a 6-megapixel Ultra Wide lens.

Samsung is also including a “new and improved S Pen” with a lower latency that ever before. The company also partnered with Clip Studio Paint

Availability and price information

Samsung opened preorders for the Galaxy Tab S8 series on February 9th at 10 AM ET. The tablets officially launch on February 25th in the US, Europe, Korea, and select other markets. If you preorder a Tab S8 Ultra, you will receive a Book Cover Keyboard. If you preorder a Tab S8 or Tab S8 Plus, you’ll get a Book Cover Keyboard Slim.

The Galaxy Tab S8 starts at $699.99, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus starts at $899.99, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1,099.99. The Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus come in Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold colorways. The Tab S8 Ultra will only be available in Graphite.