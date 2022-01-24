Samsung’s first Galaxy S22 price deal is here – how to save $50 right now

Samsung on Friday confirmed the Galaxy S22 launch will take place in February without revealing an actual Unpacked event date. Leaks say the virtual show will happen on February 8th or 9th, with Samsung taking preorders for the three Galaxy S22 versions after the press conference. But Samsung did reveal something that might be even more exciting. That’s especially if you plan to purchase the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, or the Galaxy S22 Ultra as soon as possible. The first Galaxy S22 deal is already here, offering you an early price discount that you should take advantage of.

The Galaxy S22 price leaks

No matter how you plan on buying the Galaxy S22 model of your dreams, you should know that all three handsets are likely to be more expensive than their predecessors.

We have seen several Galaxy S22 price leaks so far, and they all paint the same picture. Samsung might charge some $100 more for all three Galaxy S22 models. The Ultra is the more expensive of the three. That’s understandable, considering the current state of the economy. Like any goods manufacturer, Samsung is affected by inflation. The company will likely pass on the increased production costs to the consumer. With that in mind, you should plan your Galaxy S22 preorder accordingly and ensure you can score a great price deal.

Buyers have two options of buying one of the three Galaxy S22 versions. The first involves getting in early to take advantage of all the price deals that Samsung and its carrier partners have prepared for the Galaxy S22 series launch.

As with any other Galaxy flagship, Samsung will probably offer early buyers a few perks. We might be looking at discounted or free accessories and/or credit that buyers can use to purchase accessories that you might need for the Galaxy S22. That’s on top of the trade-in offers that should lower the Galaxy S22 price.

The other “deal” involves waiting a few months before pulling the trigger. You won’t get the Galaxy S22 preorder price deals, but the phone’s value will go down. Retailers might offer better discounts soon after launch, Samsung included. This option might be a better avenue for those people who don’t want to get the phone via trade-ins or installments.

The preorder registration deal

Even if Samsung keeps in place the Galaxy S21 pricing for one more year, you should still check out the company’s first price deal. This is the link you’ll want to save to register your preorder reservation.

All you have to do is fill in your contact information. Samsung can then reach out once the Galaxy S22 preorders start. The fine print indicates you have until February 8th to register your interest in preorders. You’ll then have to preorder the Galaxy S22 from February 8th to February 24th to get the first deal that effectively lowers the Galaxy S22 price by $50.

Samsung says the gift can’t be applied to the Galaxy S22 directly. That’s not how this deal will cut the phone’s price. But you can use it towards other Galaxy S22 accessories, including cases, a faster charger, or wireless earphones.

The best part about the reservation preorder deal is that it doesn’t force you to purchase a Galaxy S22 phone. If you don’t like the Galaxy S22 price or other preorder deals, you can always postpone your purchase.

As with any savings offer, make sure you read the fine print. The reservation page also covers sales terms for trade-ins and financing options.

The Samsung preorder reservation page offers the same price deal for the Galaxy S22 and the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8. That’s the next-gen flagship tablet that Samsung will unveil during the Galaxy S22 Unpacked event.