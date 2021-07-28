Samsung Galaxy S22: Everything we know about Samsung’s next flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is easily one of the best phones of the year, offering a stunning new design, flagship specs, and more. But already we’re looking ahead to Samsung’s next flagship device, tentatively called the Samsung Galaxy S22.

We’re likely some time away from the release of the Galaxy S22. We have, however, been hearing some rumors about the upcoming device.

Excited for the Galaxy S22? Here’s everything we know about Samsung’s next big release so far.

Samsung Galaxy S22 design

Samsung gave the Galaxy series a pretty major design refresh with the Galaxy S21, but the company is no stranger to refreshing its phones every year or two. So, that doesn’t mean we won’t see another big refresh for the Galaxy S22.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

We haven’t yet heard any rumors about the design of the Galaxy S22 series, so nothing is concrete yet. Generally, however, we would expect some similarities between the Galaxy S21 range and the Galaxy S22 series. For example, the lower-end Galaxy S22 will likely keep the so-called “glasstic” back on offer by the standard Galaxy S21, while the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra may keep the more premium glass back.

We expect that the Galaxy S22 range will keep the hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera, along with a prominent camera module on the back. Some rumors indicate that Samsung could introduce an in-display camera for the Galaxy S22, but that tech could be a few years away.

Samsung Galaxy S22 display

The entire Galaxy S21 range offers a 120Hz refresh rate, making for a responsive feel and smooth animations. We expect that to remain on the Galaxy S22. It’s likely that the phones will keep their resolution — with the Galaxy S22 and S22+ both keeping a 1,080p resolution, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra keeping its 1440 resolution.

Of course, it is possible that the resolution could change. Maybe Samsung will bring the higher 1440p resolution to the entire range, and differentiate models in some other way.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Even if the resolution and refresh rate remains the same, the displays could get an upgrade. They could, for example, get brighter. Or, Samsung could bring the dynamic variable refresh rate tech currently only on offer by the Galaxy S21 Ultra, to the entire range.

There are some rumors about the display sizes. A leak from Mauri QHD mentions that the entire range may get a smaller display, with the standard S22 getting a 6.06-inch screen, the Galaxy S22+ getting a 6.5-inch screen, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra getting a 6.81-inch screen.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs

While we don’t yet know the exact specs that will be available in the Galaxy S22 range. We can, however, make some assumptions. Notably, the phones will probably be among the first to feature Qualcomm’s follow-up to the Snapdragon 888 — which is rumored to be called the Snapdragon 895. Rumor has it that Samsung could actually manufacture the next Snapdragon chip, too.

Samsung Galaxy S22 camera

The Galaxy S21 series offers among the best cameras in a smartphone — however the Galaxy S22 series will likely take it to the next level. The upgrade could come thanks to a partnership with Olympus, according to leaks from usually-reliable Samsung leakers.

Other leaks suggest Samsung will seriously increase the resolution of its cameras. According to another Samsung leaker, Ice Universe, the Galaxy S22 Ultra may get a massive 200-megapixel sensor. Other leaks note that the standard Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will end up with a 50-megapixel sensor. That’s along with 12-megapixel telephoto and ultrawide cameras.

The entire range may get other updates. Samsung recently published a blog post touting a new 50-megapixel camera sensor called ISOCELL JN1. It claims this sensor can capture a 50-megapixel image with deep colors in a smaller footprint. This could make for a smaller camera bump on the phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price and release date

Samsung made the entire Galaxy S21 series more affordable than the S20 series before it, and we’re hoping that the Galaxy S22 range keeps the better pricing. If it does, the standard Galaxy S22 will cost $800, the Galaxy S22+ $1,000, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra $1,200.

Samsung has been shifting the release date for its Galaxy phones a little recently. Traditionally, the company released a new Galaxy S phone around February. However the Galaxy S21 was released a bit earlier, in late January. It remains to be seen exactly when it will hold the event for the Galaxy S22.