Galaxy S22 Ultra price leak is bad news for Samsung fans

The Galaxy S22 Unpacked launch event is almost upon us, with Samsung supposedly planning to release press invites for the virtual show by the end of the month. According to those leaks, the press conference will happen on February 8th, with preorders to follow a day later. The Galaxy S22 series will hit stores on February 24th or 25th. As we’ve approach the launch, we’re seeing more and more price leaks. The latest one seems to corroborate a Galaxy S22 price leak from a few days ago, and the conclusion seems to be similar. All three phones will be expensive, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra price isn’t something Note fans will appreciate.

How much did the Galaxy S21 cost?

One of the best things about the Galaxy S21 series was the price. Samsung reconsidered its strategy after the $999 Galaxy S20 proved to be too expensive for fans. As a result, the Galaxy S21 launched at $799.99. The Galaxy S21 Plus cost $999.99, and the S21 Ultra price started at $1,199.99. These are still the official prices for the three handsets a year later. Only, you’re likely to get much better deals in case you pick one.

But these prices are excellent benchmarks for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The three 2022 flagships will compete against the iPhone 13 series. Despite the inflation, Apple kept the iPhone 12 prices unchanged for one more year. Furthermore, Google came out with a $599 Pixel 6 flagship price that’s tough to beat in the Android camp.

A leak from Europe said a few days ago that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus might be €40 to €50 more expensive than their predecessors. We compared the leaked prices to the iPhone 13 prices in Europe, and the conclusion was that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus would be cheaper than the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro , respectively.

The same leak said that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be €100 more expensive than its predecessor. That’s assuming the leak was accurate.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra price

This brings us to a brand new price leak that gives us the starting price points for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. This time, we’re looking at US prices for the three handsets.

Wrap up the S22 series and Tab S8 series prices

S22: $899

S22+: $1099

S22U: $1299

Tab S8: under $850

Tab S8+: $900-1000

Tab S8U: around 1100 and above (above means more storage and cellular connectivity)

Will update the exact Tab S8 series prices soon. — KFC Simp (@chunvn8888) January 11, 2022

If the figures above are accurate, the three Galaxy S22 handsets will be $100 more expensive than their predecessors. But they’re still better than the Galaxy S20 series.

The Galaxy S22 could start at $899, making it more expensive than the $829 iPhone 13. The Galaxy S22 Plus will cost $1,099, which is $100 more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro . The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

The new Note in Samsung’s 2022 flagship lineup will be the costliest. The base Galaxy S22 Ultra model starts at $1,299, according to the leaker. You’ll have to pay extra for more memory and storage for each of these three devices, Galaxy S22 Ultra included.

The price hikes might be annoying, but should be expected, consider the broader look at the mobile business. It’s not just the inflation that’s responsible for the price hikes. Parts shortages and delivery price hikes might also impact the final sticker price. Early rumors say the iPhone 14 will also carry a higher price tag than before.

The good news with an Android flagship like the Galaxy S is that the price will go down significantly in the months following the official lunch.