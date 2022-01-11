Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Unpacked event date just leaked

The Galaxy S22 series is the main attraction in the Android ecosystem in early 2022. It’s the phone a particular type of Samsung fan has been waiting for: the Galaxy Note user. That’s because the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the first Galaxy S model to rock a built-in S Pen stylus and a Note design. It might have Note branding also, considering the significant Note following out there. Unlike last year, Samsung did not plan to unveil the Galaxy S22 series around its CES event. But Unpacked 2022 is coming soon, and a report claims that Samsung has already settled on the Galaxy S22 Unpacked event date.

YouTuber Jon Prosser said in early November that Samsung will host its Galaxy S22 Unpacked event on February 8th. The phones will supposedly go up for preorder the same day and hit stores on February 18th. Then, about a month after that, the leaker revised those dates.

The Galaxy S22 Unpacked launch date has not been changed. But Prosser said a few weeks ago that Samsung moved the Galaxy S22 preorder date to February 9th instead of the 8th. More significant is the release date delay. The phone will now hit stores on February 25th, Prosser said.

“Sources are citing a pretty significant supply chain issue,” he added, without revealing any other details. Then again, the entire mobile industry has had to deal with supply chain and logistics issues for more than a year now. Things aren’t looking any better today.

This brings us to a new report from Korea that indicates Samsung has actually settled on an Unpacked 2022 launch date for the Galaxy S22 series. Per the Digital Daily, Samsung has supposedly confirmed the launch schedule for the upcoming flagships.

The report claims that an unnamed Samsung Electronics official said the company has confirmed the event will take place on February 8th. The company is discussing when to send out the invitations to the media. It’ll likely happen at some point in late January. The invite date doesn’t actually matter, as the Galaxy S22 Unpacked launch will virtual.

Digital Daily also says that Galaxy S22 preorders will begin on February 9th. The Galaxy S22 release date is apparently February 24th, while buyers who order early might get the handset starting with February 21st.

These dates are in line with Prosser’s leaks, especially the Galaxy S22 Unpacked event date. As for the preorder and release dates above, it’s unclear whether they refer to international markets or only South Korea.