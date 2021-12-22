Galaxy S22 release date might have been delayed due to supply chain issues

The Galaxy S22 is the most anticipated flagship phone of early 2022, especially considering Samsung’s big surprise for Note fans. The Galaxy S22 Ultra model will come with a Note-like design and a built-in stylus. Thus, the upcoming Ultra becomes the de facto Galaxy Note 22 of 2022. The cheaper Galaxy S22 versions should be equally exciting, especially considering that rumors say both handsets will come with glass designs. But you might have to wait a while longer to get your hands on your Galaxy S22 of choice. That’s because Samsung might have delayed the Galaxy S22 release date by a few days, according to a prominent leaker.

The initial launch rumors

Last year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 series in early January. That was the earliest release date for the Galaxy S series we’ve ever seen. Traditionally, Samsung unveils the new Galaxy S models before the late February Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain. That’s changed in the past few years, as Samsung sought more breathing room between its Galaxy flagship and everything else coming out of MWC.

The coronavirus pandemic also altered the way vendors launched new devices. It impacted the supply chain, manufacturing plans, and shipping logistics.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak…



EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022



Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022



🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

With that in mind, we initially expected an early January release date for the Galaxy S22 phones, in line with last year’s schedule. That wasn’t going to be the case, previous leaks said. Jon Prosser said in early November that the Galaxy S22 release date will be February 18th or 10 days after the February 8th preorder date.

According to the same leaks, the Galaxy S21 FE would come in early January.

Prosser is now back with updated release dates for the Galaxy S22 series. According to the YouTuber, the three Galaxy S22 phones will go on preorder on February 9th, a day later than the initial estimate. But the Galaxy S22 release date has been pushed back by a week. That’s February 25th, if Prosser’s sources are accurate.

I’m being told that the dates for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have been moved 👇



Pre-order is now scheduled for February 9, 2022



General availability is now February 25, 2022



Sources are citing a pretty significant supply chain issue. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) December 21, 2021

“Sources are citing a pretty significant supply chain issue,” the leaker said, without providing additional details. However, that’s in line with what’s happening with the entire industry these days. No company is spared, not even Apple, which made tremendous efforts to ensure it could manufacture and ship a massive number of iPhone 13 units this year.

The Galaxy S22 series’ release date might be delayed, but the Galaxy S21 FE will launch on time. Prosser said that Samsung might unveil the cheaper Galaxy S21 version on January 3rd, a day earlier than expected. The release date stays in place for January 11th.

As usual, there’s no way to confirm these leaked dates. But Galaxy S rumors tend to be accurate, especially from sources like Prosser. Samsung will start announcing its early 2022 press events soon enough. It’s not just the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S22 Unpacked events but also the CES 2022 press conference. The closer we get to February, the clearer the Galaxy S22 release date rumors should be.