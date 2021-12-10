Galaxy Note 22 release might not be canceled, and it could happen soon

Since late September, we’ve witnessed a steady supply of Galaxy S22 rumors that mainly focused on the flagship model, the Ultra. The leaks showed the handset will feature a built-in stylus and a design reminiscent of the now-canceled Note line. Those leaks said Samsung will sell the new S Pen device as the Galaxy S22 Ultra instead of the Galaxy Note 22. Combining the Galaxy S and Note flagship product names also seemed possible. A brand new leak gives us a different look at Samsung’s marketing plans for the Galaxy S22 series. Apparently, the Galaxy Note 22 moniker is very much in the picture. And that’s what Samsung will use for the upcoming flagship.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t exactly a Galaxy S22

Samsung “killed” the Galaxy Note line this year. The company replaced the Note 21 with the Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables. In March, Samsung blamed the chip shortage when it revealed there won’t be a Note 21 model in stores this year.

Fast-forward to fall 2021, and we saw plenty of Galaxy S22 renders as well as real-life images that proved the Galaxy S22 Ultra looked more like a Note 22 device rather than a Galaxy S handset.

According to recent leaks, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus models will feature flat screens and rounded corners. The Galaxy S22 Ultra can’t afford the same luxury because of the S Pen stylus. The phone has to have curved edges and flat top and bottom sides, and there’s no way around it. It’s a design that Note fans appreciate, however.

With that in mind, it would make sense to see Samsung go for different branding for the two types of early 2022 flagships. Launching the Galaxy S22 and the Note 22 simultaneously also makes sense for the company. Samsung’s big bet on foldables is paying off. It stands to reason that Samsung will continue to unveil new Fold and Flip handsets in the second half of the year.

The Note 22 rumor

Branding speculation aside, a leaker claims that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be called Galaxy Note 22. The person goes by the name Tron on Twitter, and they claim the Galaxy S22 Ultra is “dead” in favor of the Note 22:

S22 ULTRA IS DEAD Next is the S22 Note 😉 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) December 10, 2021

The same person produced other Samsung leaks in the past. That said, there’s no guarantee that the information he provided is accurate. We know how the Galaxy S22 Ultra will look like. But we’re yet to see any marketing materials with the Note 22 branding on them.

Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy S22 series in mid-February. As it’s customary with new Samsung flagships, we’re bound to see more leaks in the coming weeks. That might include retail boxes, manuals, and web pages for the latest products. If Samsung intends to take advantage of the Note 22 branding, we might find out about it before the Korean giant confirms it during the next Unpacked event.