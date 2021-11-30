Galaxy S22 Ultra accessory leaks confirm it’s the new Galaxy Note

Galaxy Note fans weren’t happy this year to hear that Samsung ditched the Note 21 successor they wanted. Instead, Samsung brought S Pen support to phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Also, the company turned foldables into the stars of the second half of the year. But in late September, we learned that Samsung will fix the Note problem in the best way possible. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a Note design and built-in stylus. We’ve seen a plethora of leaks since then and they all paint the same picture of the Galaxy S22. The newest evidence comes from accessory makers who appear to be confident the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a Note design.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra design rumors

It’s not just Galaxy S22 Ultra rumors and renders that we’ve seen for the better part of the past few months. Someone snapped a photo of an S22 Ultra prototype device that looks just like a Galaxy Note.

Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy S22 series in mid-February. The closer we get to the launch event, the clearer the picture is becoming. Samsung has undoubtedly finalized the Galaxy S22 series design. And the three S22 models will not be identical.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy 22 Plus will feature flat screens and rounded corners. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will have rounded screen edges and flat corners. We’ve already explained that Samsung’s Galaxy Note design is a direct consequence of the S Pen. And now, new Galaxy S22 Ultra accessory leaks further indicate that the leaked design is real.

The built-in stylus takes up plenty of space inside the Note. As a result, it has to be positioned on the left or right side, as close to the edge as possible. In turn, this means the bottom side has to be flat near the corners. So the top side gets the same flat design.

The accessories for the new “Galaxy Note”

Well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe posted images and a video of new Galaxy S22 Ultra accessories.

The set of images below features a transparent Galaxy S22 Ultra case that gives us the same design story. The phone features rounded edges with flat top and bottom sides. The S Pen stylus opening is also featured in these images.

Furthermore, the case leak gives us the same design for the upgraded camera module on the back. Some of the recent Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks indicated that the phone will have four cameras, like last year’s flagship. But Samsung won’t use a metal enclosure for the cameras. Instead, each camera will punch through the glass back.

Separately, the leaker posted a video showing other Galaxy S22 Ultra accessories that confirm the big “Note” design for the Ultra.

S22, S22 +, S22 Ultra protective film test video pic.twitter.com/MJkv6LrD9S — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 27, 2021

The clip above showcases three alleged Galaxy S22 screen protectors. The left-most accessory is a screen protector with square edges that would fit the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The other two have rounded corners that match previous Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus design rumors.

As with all leaks and spoilers, there’s no way to confirm such rumors. But given Ice’s track record and all the previous Galaxy S22 leaks, it’s likely the accessories in these new leaks paint an accurate picture.