Galaxy S22 leaks just spoiled all of Samsung’s remaining secrets

Earlier this week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE at CES. Rumors had been swirling for months, but now the phone is finally here, and you can buy one next week. Meanwhile, we are still waiting for official word about the Galaxy S22, but the leaks continue to pour out. Everything from the design to the color options to the price has leaked already. And this week, we're getting our best look yet at the new phones courtesy of a YouTube video that the creator has already taken down.

Galaxy S22 leaks keep spoiling Samsung's surprises

On Wednesday, Unbox Therapy shared an “early look” at the Galaxy S22 lineup on YouTube. The video is no longer available as of Thursday morning, but 9to5Google has a brief breakdown. Also, a few other channels have reuploaded the video, so if you're interested in watching it, you can still find it.

Lewis Hilsenteger notes that he plans to publish another video as soon as Samsung launches the S22. In the meantime, he has acquired what appear to be dummy units of all three models. This is our best look yet at what we assume will be the final design of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. As previous leaks have revealed, Samsung has changed its designs dramatically.

Before this video, the most notable S22 leak was a tweet from Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) last month. That video similarly featured dummy units of all three Galaxy S22 models. The new video from Unbox Therapy is of much higher quality and inspects the units from every possible angle. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is clearly the star of the show, and we get to see it next to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The two massive phones are about the same size, but the designs are completely different. The most noticeable change is the new camera array, or rather, the lack of one. Rather than separating the rear cameras into their own box, they are instead part of the back panel of the phone.

Beyond the camera, Samsung has squared off the top and bottom of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and has also included a slot for the S Pen. After all, the S22 Ultra is expected to replace this year's Galaxy Note.

Other recent Galaxy S22 leaks

On the same day that Unbox Therapy published the video, Zaryab Khan shared a spec sheet for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra on Twitter. According to the sheet, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 3080 x 1440 resolution, an Exynos 2200 processor, up to 512GB of storage, 8/12GB of RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for the cameras, Samsung included a 12MP Ultra Wide lens, a 108MP Wide lens, two 10MP telephoto lenses, and a front-facing 40MP lens.

Samsung also appears to be introducing something called “Super Clear Glass,” which should reduce reflection or glare on the rear cameras for clearer shots:

First Look at Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra / S22 Specs Sheet! 🔥 Introducing SuperClear Lens! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nyEFGrPtAH — Zaryab Khan (@xeetechcare) January 5, 2022

Finally, we can see on the other side of the spec sheet that the Galaxy S22 will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. It's worth noting that the Galaxy S21 featured a 6.2-inch screen, so Samsung might be downsizing just a tad in 2022.