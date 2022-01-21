Samsung confirms Galaxy S22 launch event and teases Note rebirth

The first few months of the year belong to the newest Samsung flagship when it comes to hype and anticipation. Like its predecessors, the Galaxy S22 series is seeing similar buzz ahead of its mid-February launch. But unlike other Galaxy S versions, this time, it’s very different. Rumors say the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the first Galaxy S model with a built-in S stylus. It’ll be the Note 22 equivalent that some buyers have been waiting for. And Samsung just went ahead and confirmed that the Galaxy S22 Unpacked launch event will take place in February. Moreover, the Korean giant practically confirmed the rebirth of the Note line.

Several rumors already gave us the purported Galaxy S22 Unpacked launch date. It’s supposed to happen on February 8th or 9th, with preorders starting after the virtual press conference. Moreover, rumors claimed that the three Galaxy S22 models will hit stores a few weeks later, pointing to a February 24th or 25th release date.

Samsung mobile division president TM Roh penned a blog post on Samsung’s website where he confirmed the Galaxy S22 launch will happen in February 2022. The exec did not offer an actual date for the Unpacked event. That was not even the point of his editorial.

Instead, Samsung is all about driving up hype for the next-gen Galaxy S flagship:

At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device.

The new Note

The blog reads like an ode to the Galaxy Note, with Roh highlighting the iconic features of the Note series — the big display and the S Pen stylus. The Samsung exec also acknowledged the backlash for the Note cancelation last year. This all seems to imply that Samsung is about to fix everything with the new Galaxy S22 launch:

We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year. You loved the unparalleled creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, which enabled you to switch from gaming nirvana to high-octane productivity in the blink of an eye. You raved about the lifelike S Pen, which many say rivals putting ink to paper. And we haven’t forgotten about these experiences you love.

Roh did not go as far as to confirm that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be Samsung’s new Note model. After all, we saw plenty of leaks showing the final design of the handset. The Galaxy S22 Ultra looks like a Note and features a built-in stylus.

But the previous quote, which confirms the Galaxy S22 launch event, is also a brilliant teaser. The “most noteworthy S series” Samsung ever created can only be the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s the only device that can bring together “the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device.”

Finally, Samsung also released the following Galaxy S22 launch event teaser video, which shows two distinct phone designs merging into a single handset. As seen in the screenshot above, we’re looking at what appears to be a Galaxy S (left) and a Galaxy Note (right).