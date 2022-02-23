Galaxy S22 Ultra has a screen flickering issue you should know about

The Galaxy S22 phones have been in the hands of reviewers for a few weeks. Moreover, some buyers who preordered one of three handsets received the devices early. That means plenty of Galaxy S22 devices are already in use out there. Enough for some Galaxy S22 Ultra to have encountered a screen flickering issue that everyone should know about.

It’s always annoying to find issues with brand new devices. And the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s screen flickering problem might make you think there’s an issue with the hardware. But it looks like you don’t have to blame the display for the issue. According to Samsung, it’s a software problem, and a fix is coming soon.

The screen flickering issue appears to be specific to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Moreover, it seems to be a problem that concerns the Exynos 2200 versions. The Exynos 2200, by the way, is the version you might want to avoid if you’re looking for the best possible Galaxy S22 performance. That luxury, however, won’t be available to all Samsung fans. Certain markets will only get the Exynos 2200 versions.

Getting back to the Galaxy S22 Ultra display issue, you’ll see it in action in the video below. A horizontal line of pixels might appear across the top of the display, where the clock widget sits. The screen flickering appears when the screen is set to QHD+ resolution and Natural color mode.

You might encounter the screen issue while using the fingerprint sensor to unlock the Galaxy S22 Ultra or when playing YouTube videos.

If you have an Exynos #GalaxyS22Ultra pls check if your device is affected by this bug, too.

(Notice the graphic glitches/artifacts on lock screen clock.)

Seems to be a widespread issue now.

Reproduce steps in comments. pic.twitter.com/gjznCHTTX2 — Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) February 22, 2022

The Galaxy S22 Ultra screen flickering fix

It’s unclear how many Galaxy S22 Ultra owners have experienced screen flickering issues so far. But it sure looks like Samsung is well aware of the problem. Per SamMobile, a Samsung forum moderator announced that Samsung will fix the problem with a software update.

According to the statement, Samsung is aware of “a limited number of Galaxy S22 Ultra devices” experiencing the issue.

The company says that it will release a patch “soon.” Until then, Samsung advises Galaxy S22 Ultra to change the screen mode from Natural to Vivid. Another alternative is going for FHD+ resolution instead of WQHD until the screen flickering patch is available to download.

You always have the option of returning the Galaxy S22 Ultra and exchange it for a different Galaxy S22 or a different Ultra. But if the screen flickering issue is more widespread than Samsung is letting on, you might still run into it until Samsung issues the software update.

If you haven’t preordered your Galaxy S22 phone, you still have time to get your early order in and take advantage of the extra perks. The screen flickering issue should further help you decide whether to get the Ultra or go for a different Galaxy S22 model.