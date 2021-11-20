Best Buy Black Friday ad 2021: iPhone 13, Pixel 6, 4K TVs, more

With Black Friday 2021 less than a week away, the long-awaited Best Buy Black Friday ad has been released, revealing all the deals planned for this year’s shopping season. The retailer already hosted early sales, and many of the items in the catalog are going to be available right away. Unlike other years, the Black Friday ad did not leak early, as we saw with other retailers. Here are the leaked Target and Walmart Black Friday ads, for example. Best Buy decided to unveil all its sales at once, like Amazon.
When is Best Buy’s Black Friday 2021 sale?
Most of the items available in Best Buy’s Black Friday ad are available right away in stores and online. But some of the discounts and special promos in the catalog will only become available in the coming days.
Some sales start on Sunday (November 21st), with others scheduled to begin on Wednesday (November 24th) and Thursday (November 25th). The deals are all valid until Sunday (November 28th) or until they sell out. Then you can expect additional deals to follow on Cyber Monday.
Best Buy’s early deals event
As we’ve explained above, most of the Black Friday sales start right now at Best Buy. You can expect a myriad of deals across product categories, from 4K TVs to computers, gaming consoles and games, smartphones, tablets, major appliances, small kitchen appliances, electric transportation, all sorts of accessories for your electronics, toys, and gift cards.
Best Buy’s online Black Friday ad lets you navigate those ads with ease. You’ll be able to see when the deals become available if the discounts are not already applied, as well as what extra perks you get. Many products don’t come with price cuts alone. They’re bundles with additional freebies, like extended free trials for various streaming services and other subscriptions.
You’ll find deals on all sorts of products in the Best Buy Black Friday ad, including the newly launched iPhone 13 and Pixel 6. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 also get significant discounts, as long as you’re ready to trade in your existing handset and go for a carrier offer.
The PS5 is also included in the list of Black Friday at Best Buy products, but it doesn’t get a price cut. What’s worse is that it’s already marked as sold out.
We’re only scratching the surface, so here are some of the best offers in Best Buy’s Black Friday 2021 ad:
Consoles and games
- $499 PS5 bundle – marked as sold out
- $299 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle – starts Nov. 21
- $299 Oculus Quest 2 and free $50 Best Buy e-Gift Card – starts Nov. 21
- $299 Xbox Series X – available now
- Save $20 Nintendo Switch games – starts Nov. 21
TV: 65-inch and larger
- Save $700 Big-Screen TVs – available now
- $1,899.99 Samsung – 75″ Class QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $900) – available now; only at Best Buy
- $599.99 70-inch Samsung – 70″ Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $150) – available now; only at Best Buy
- $2,399.99 65-inch LG – 65″ Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV with Gallery Design (save $400) – available now; 30 days free fuboTV Pro and 1 more promo
- $1,799.99 65-inch Sony – 65″ Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (save $500) – available now; 3 months of free Apple TV+
- $1,199.99 65-inch Sony – 65″ Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (save $300) – available now
- $699.99 65-inch Samsung – 65″ Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $100) – available now; 30 days free fuboTV Pro
- $499.99 65-inch Toshiba – 65″ Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (save $220) – available now; 30 days free fuboTV Pro and 1 more promo
TV: 24-inch and larger
- $1,299.99 55-inch LG – 55″ Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (save $200) – available now; 3 months of free Apple TV+
- $699.99 55-inch TCL 55″ Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (save $250) – available now; 3 months of free Apple TV+
- $699.99 55-inch Samsung – 55″ Class Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $100) – available now
- $379.99 55-inch Amazon – 55″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (save $140) – available now; 3 months of free Apple TV+
- $299.99 55-inch Insignia™ – 55″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (save $250) – available now
- $459.99 50-inch Samsung – 50″ Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $20) – available now
- $799.99 43-inch Samsung – 43″ Class The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $200) – available now; 30 days free fuboTV Pro
- $179.99 40-inch TCL 40″ Class 3-Series Full HD Smart Android TV (save $90) – available now; 3 months of free Apple TV+
- $149.99 32-inch Insignia™ – 32″ Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV (save $50) – available now; 30 days free fuboTV Pro and 1 more
- $99.99 24-inch Insignia™ – 24″ Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV (save $70) – available now; 30 days free fuboTV Pro and 1 more
Best smartphone deals from Best Buy’s Black Friday ad
- AT&T iPhone 13 with activation and trade-in (save up to $1,100) – available now
- iPhone 13 with activation and iPhone 11 or newer trade-in (save up to $1,000) – available now
- Verizon iPhone 13 with activation and trade-in (save up to $1,100) – available now
- T-Mobile iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro with activation and trade-in (save up to $900) – available now
- T-Mobile iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with activation and trade-in (save up to $725) – available now
- Verizon Galaxy Z series with activation and trade-in (save up to $1,600) – available now
- AT&T Galaxy Z series with activation and trade-in (save up to $1,300) – available now
- T-Mobile Galaxy Z series with activation and trade-in (save up to $1,050) – available now
- Verizon Galaxy S21 series with activation and trade-in (save up to $1,000) – available now
- T-Mobile Galaxy S21 series with activation and trade-in (save up to $725) – available now
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 with activation and free Galaxy Buds 2 (save up to $400) – available now
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 with activation (save up to $400) – available now
- Unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 (save $150) – available now
- Verizon Pixel 6 with activation (save $150) – available now
- $15/month AT&T iPhone 12 with activation and unlimited plan – available now
- T-Mobile iPhone 12 with activation and trade-in (save up to $540) – available now
Tablets
- $1,249.99 iPad Pro 512GB (save $150) – available now; 6 months of Apple Music and 2 other promotions
- $749.99 11-inch iPad Pro 128GB (save $50) – available now; 6 months of Apple Music and 2 other promotions
- $599.99 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 – available now; 6 months of Apple Music and 2 other promotions
- $329.99 10.2-inch iPad 9 – available now; 6 months of Apple Music and 2 other promotions
- $799.99 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (save $230) – available now; 3 months of YouTube Premium
- $449.99 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (save $150) – available now; 3 months of YouTube Premium
- $129.99 8.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (save $70) – available now; 3 months of YouTube Premium
- $99.99 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2019 (save $50) – available now; 3 months of YouTube Premium
- $74.99 10.1-inch Amazon Fire HD 10.1 (save $75) – available now; 3 months of YouTube Premium
- $44.99 8-inch Amazon Fire HD 8 (save $45) – available now; 3 months of YouTube Premium
- $34.99 7-inch Amazon Fire 7 (save $15) – available now; 3 months of YouTube Premium
Wearables
- $248 Sony – WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones (save $101.99) – available now
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch Series 7 – available now; get 6 free months of Apple Fitness+
- Save up to $180 on select models. Beats Studio 3 – available now
- $199 Bose – QuietComfort Earbuds (save $80) – available now
- $149.99 Galaxy Buds Pro (save $50) – available now
- $99.99 Beats Studio Buds (save $50) – starts Nov. 25
- Save up to $60 on select models. Airpods – available now
- Save on Apple Watch models – available now; get 6 free months of Apple Fitness+
Laptops and Desktops
- Save $600 MacBook Pro laptops – starts Nov. 24
- Save up to $500 HP laptops – available now
- Save up to $400 Surface devices – available now
- Featured Chromebooks starting at $99 – available now
- Save $150 13.3-inch MacBook Air laptop – starts Nov. 24
- $999.99 21.5-inch iMac all-in-one (save $500) – available now
- $999.99 15.6-inch Samsung – Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6″ AMOLED laptop (save $500) – available now
- $879.99 27-inch Lenovo IdeaCentre all-in-one (save $220) – available now
- $649.99 15.6-inch Lenovo – Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop (save $200) – available now
- $329.99 15.6-inch HP – 15.6″ Laptop Intel Core i3 laptop (save $170) – available now
- $99.99 11.5-inch ASUS – 11.6″ Chromebook laptop (save $120) – available now
The complete Best Buy Black Friday ad
The best way to decide what to buy from Best Buy this Black Friday season and when to pull the trigger is to head over to this link where you’ll find the complete 2021 Best Buy Black Friday ad. Just keep scrolling to go through the Best Buy sale, and remember to browse the entire catalog. Again, Best Buy is making it even easier to shop for Black Friday deals online than before.