Best Buy Black Friday ad 2021: iPhone 13, Pixel 6, 4K TVs, more

With Black Friday 2021 less than a week away, the long-awaited Best Buy Black Friday ad has been released, revealing all the deals planned for this year’s shopping season. The retailer already hosted early sales, and many of the items in the catalog are going to be available right away. Unlike other years, the Black Friday ad did not leak early, as we saw with other retailers. Here are the leaked Target and Walmart Black Friday ads, for example. Best Buy decided to unveil all its sales at once, like Amazon.

When is Best Buy’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

Most of the items available in Best Buy’s Black Friday ad are available right away in stores and online. But some of the discounts and special promos in the catalog will only become available in the coming days.

Some sales start on Sunday (November 21st), with others scheduled to begin on Wednesday (November 24th) and Thursday (November 25th). The deals are all valid until Sunday (November 28th) or until they sell out. Then you can expect additional deals to follow on Cyber Monday.

Best Buy’s early deals event

As we’ve explained above, most of the Black Friday sales start right now at Best Buy. You can expect a myriad of deals across product categories, from 4K TVs to computers, gaming consoles and games, smartphones, tablets, major appliances, small kitchen appliances, electric transportation, all sorts of accessories for your electronics, toys, and gift cards.

Best Buy’s online Black Friday ad lets you navigate those ads with ease. You’ll be able to see when the deals become available if the discounts are not already applied, as well as what extra perks you get. Many products don’t come with price cuts alone. They’re bundles with additional freebies, like extended free trials for various streaming services and other subscriptions.

You’ll find deals on all sorts of products in the Best Buy Black Friday ad, including the newly launched iPhone 13 and Pixel 6. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 also get significant discounts, as long as you’re ready to trade in your existing handset and go for a carrier offer.

The PS5 is also included in the list of Black Friday at Best Buy products, but it doesn’t get a price cut. What’s worse is that it’s already marked as sold out.

We’re only scratching the surface, so here are some of the best offers in Best Buy’s Black Friday 2021 ad:

Consoles and games

TV: 65-inch and larger

TV: 24-inch and larger

Best smartphone deals from Best Buy’s Black Friday ad

Tablets

Wearables

Laptops and Desktops

The complete Best Buy Black Friday ad

The best way to decide what to buy from Best Buy this Black Friday season and when to pull the trigger is to head over to this link where you’ll find the complete 2021 Best Buy Black Friday ad. Just keep scrolling to go through the Best Buy sale, and remember to browse the entire catalog. Again, Best Buy is making it even easier to shop for Black Friday deals online than before.