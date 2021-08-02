Google Pixel 6 news and rumors: Everything we know so far

Google took a slightly different approach with the Google Pixel 5 in 2020. Instead of launching a device with flagship specs, it included a midrange processor and lowered the price a little. While that made the Pixel series a little more accessible, it did leave some wanting a true flagship Pixel experience. It looks like that will finally arrive in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Previously, there were tons of leaks and rumors about the Pixel 6 series, but like with the Pixel 5, Google is getting ahead of the leaks and announcing information about its upcoming device months before it actually releases it to the public. Excited about Google’s next stock Android phone? Here’s everything we know about the Pixel 6 so far.

Google Pixel 6 models

Google will officially release two devices in the Pixel 6 series — a Google Pixel 6 and a Pixel 6 Pro. The “Pro” model offers a number of upgrades over the standard device, including a larger display, a higher refresh rate, and a telephoto camera. Safe to say, it’s not necessarily just a larger version of the same phone, though the extra features may not matter to everyone. The Pixel 6 Pro will also get a larger battery.

Image source: Google

We’ll have to wait and see if these phones launch at the same time, as Google hasn’t yet announced a release date for the phones. We would bet that they will indeed come out at similar times, likely in October.

Google Pixel 6 design and display

Google also shows off some renders of the upcoming phones, giving our first official look at their design. The basic gist is this: The leaks were correct. The Pixel 6 offers a radically new design with a massive camera bar across the back, and a two-tone color scheme.

According to a report from The Verge‘s Dieter Bohn, who saw the devices in person, the Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1,440p display with a hefty 120Hz refresh rate. The edges are slightly curved on the sides of the Pro model, and blend into aluminum rails. The standard Pixel 6 steps things down to a 6.4-inch 1,080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a flat display rather than a curved one.

Both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will come in three different colorways, though they won’t be available in the same color options. You can see the different color choices for the two models below. The Pixel 6 Pro also has a slightly taller build, which can be seen in the space above the camera module.

Around the edges of the phone, you’ll get all the usual controls. There’s a power button and volume rocker on the right side, and a USB-C port on the bottom. In the display, there’s a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

It’s definitely a new take on smartphone design, but the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro aren’t ugly by any means.

Google Pixel 6 specs

Perhaps the biggest difference between the Pixel 6 and other Pixel phones is under the hood. Google is developing it’s own system-on-a-chip for the Pixel 6 series. Now, there’s a lot we don’t know about it, but there are some things we do know.

Image source: Google

The new SoC is called the Tensor SoC, and it features a mobile Tensor processing unit for artificial intelligence, and a Titan M2 chip for security. That, however, is about all we know about the SoC. So, we don’t yet know if components like the CPU, GPU, and 5G modem are Google-developed, third-party options, or some combination of the two. We’ll likely hear more when Google announces the phones.

Google didn’t announce how much RAM or storage the phones will get, but rumors indicated that the standard Pixel 6 will get 8GB of RAM, while the Pixel 6 Pro will get up to 12GB.

Google Pixel 6 camera

In classic Pixel fashion, Google is focusing heavily on the camera module for the Pixel 6 series. The company announced that the standard Pixel 6 will get a new wide-angle main sensor and an ultrawide camera. The Pixel 6 Pro adds a 4x telephoto camera. That’s about all Google has officially announced about the cameras though.

We have heard some leaks about camera specs though. YouTuber Jon Prosser says that the main cameras sit in at 50 megapixels, while the ultrawide camera is 12 megapixels. The telephoto camera on the Pixel 6 Pro will reportedly be 48 megapixels.

Of course, camera quality is likely to be excellent. Pixel cameras have always been able to take high-quality photos, and that’s unlikely to change. The Verge‘s report on the Pixel 6 notes that the Tensor SoC has a direct impact on camera quality. According to the report, the Pixel 6 can sharpen otherwise blurry images, for example. We’ll have to wait and see just how much of an impact this has on day-to-day photography.

Google Pixel 6 price and release date

We don’t yet have exact dates for when the series will be released. But we can speculate. Pixel phones have traditionally been released in October, and we expect that to remain true this year.

We have no idea how much the phones will cost though. The Pixel 5 starts at $700, but according to Google’s Rick Osterloh, the Pixel 6 will “certainly be a premium-priced product.” That could put its price-tag closer to the $1,000 mark.

We’ll update this article as we hear more about the Pixel 6, so make sure to check back.