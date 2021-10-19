Where to buy the Google Pixel 6 unlocked and from your carrier

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally here, and while Google didn’t leave much up to the imagination in the run-up to their release, there were still some surprises. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro represent a new commitment to smartphones from Google — so much so, that the company even went as far as to build its own chip.

Of course, given their quality, you might be wondering how you can get your hands on the phones for yourself. Here’s everything you need to know about buying the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Where to buy the Google Pixel 6 unlocked

As you might expect, Google is offering the phones unlocked, straight from the Google website. Through the website, you can select either phone, and you can choose from a few different storage options. Here’s a rundown of pricing from Google.

Google Pixel 6: $599, or $24.96 per month for 24 months

$599, or $24.96 per month for 24 months Google Pixel 6 Pro: $899, or $37.46 per month for 24 months

If you pre-order either phone, and a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series, together, Google will knock $99 off the price of the two.

You don’t have to buy straight from Google. You can also get the devices from other retailers, like Best Buy.

Where to buy the Google Pixel 6 through your carrier

Prefer to buy straight from your carrier? Doing so could allow you to pay for your device with your phone plan, and get sweet deals from the carriers that want to sell you a phone. Here’s how to get the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro straight from your carrier. Note that carriers are selling the phones at different prices than Google.

AT&T Google Pixel 6 sales

AT&T is selling the phones. The devices will be available for pre-order starting on October 29, with full sales to begin on October 28. Here’s a rundown of pricing from AT&T. It’s important to note that AT&T is selling the phones a hefty $140 more than Google is selling them unlocked.

Google Pixel 6: $739.99, or $15 per month for 36 months

$739.99, or $15 per month for 36 months Google Pixel 6 Pro: $939.99, or $26.12 per month for 36 months

AT&T is offering some pretty great deals too. Notably, the Pixel 6 Pro is available for up to an impressive $700 off the original price, with an eligible trade-in. Customers who buy either device can also get 50% off Google-branded accessories, starting on October 19.

T-Mobile Google Pixel 6 sales

T-Mobile is selling the new phones too. The devices are now available for pre-order, with full sales to begin on October 28. Pricing for the phones can be found below — note that T-Mobile is the only major carrier selling both phones at the same price as Google.

Google Pixel 6: $599.99, or $25 per month for 24 months

$599.99, or $25 per month for 24 months Google Pixel 6 Pro: $899.99, or $31.25 per month for 24 months

T-Mobile is offering a few deals for the phones too. You can get a device for free from the carrier if you trade in an eligible phone on the Magenta Max plan or $450 off on any other plan. Also, customers can get $500 off either phone with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line.

Verizon Google Pixel 6 sales

Verizon is offering the new phones as well. Through Verizon, pre-orders are now open, with full sales to begin on October 28. Here’s the pricing on Verizon. Verizon is selling the Pixel 6 Pro at the same price as Google, however, the standard device is $100 more expensive.

Google Pixel 6: $699.99, or $23.33 per month for 30 months

$699.99, or $23.33 per month for 30 months Google Pixel 6 Pro: $899.99, or $29.99 per month for 30 months

Verizon is offering some deals on Pixel devices. For example, users can get a hefty $700 off of a Pixel phone if they switch to Verizon and trade-in an eligible phone. Existing Verizon customers can also get up to $350 off the Pixel 6 with an eligible trade-in.