Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. How To Fix A Hole In The Wall Fast And Cheap
    09:01 Deals

    Viral TikTok reveals a $6 Amazon find that can fix a hole in your wall in 10 seconds
  2. Amazon Dash Smart Shelf
    08:43 Deals

    This $20 Amazon gadget you’ve never even heard of is my new favorite thing
  3. Amazon Deals
    10:43 Deals

    Today’s best deals: $3 Alexa smart plugs, must-have $34 kitchen gadget, $11 air frye…
  4. Viral TikTok Videos
    08:43 Deals

    The $24 Amazon find from this mega-viral TikTok is blowing people’s minds
  5. Portable Grill
    09:59 Deals

    Amazon has a $29 portable grill with a design so smart, you’ll take it with you ever…
Tech

Pixel 6 is getting an incredible feature that’s only available on iPhones

July 9th, 2021 at 11:34 AM
By
Pixel 6 Specs

Google’s Pixel 6 series will return to flagship status after the disappointing Pixel 5 from last year. That’s what several leaks said so far, and Pixel leaks are usually accurate. The phones leak well in advance of Google’s annual press conference that takes place around early October each fall. The same goes for the Pixel 6 series, although the leaks haven’t been as numerous so far. Google managed to prevent some of the rumors, but we still have plenty of Pixel 6 information. We think we know the Pixel 6 codenames and their final designs. We know they’re running on Google’s custom processor (Whitechapel) and that the Pixel 6 Pro will feature a triple-lens camera on the back. Now, a new Pixel 6 specs leak gives us even more details about the two handsets. It also reveals an exciting feature that’s been available only on iPhones until now.

Today's Top Deal Newest Nest Thermostat just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon - $12 less than Prime Day! List Price:$129.99 Price:Was $130, Now $87.99! You Save:$16.99 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The Pixel 6 specs

After leaking the Pixel 6 design a few weeks ago, Jon Prosser is back with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs in a new report. A “very trusted source” revealed that both Pixel 6 phones will use the same custom Google SoC and support Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity. Both will be AER Certified as well. As you can see below, they’ll feature similar specs, with the Pixel 6 Pro generally sporting the better hardware.

The larger Pixel 6 phones will pack a bigger battery, more RAM, more storage options, and a third lens (telephoto camera). But the Pixel 6 will feature an AMOLED screen compared to the Pixel 6 Pro’s Plastic OLED.

Google Pixel 6 (Codename: Oriel)

Screen size: 6.4″
Display: AMOLED
Rear camera setup: 50MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultra wide)
Front camera: 8MP
Battery: 4614mAh
Processor: Google
Ram: 8GB
Storage: 128GB / 256GB
OS: Android 12

Google Pixel 6 Pro (Codename: Raven)

Screen size: 6.71″
Display: Plastic OLED
Rear camera setup: 50MP (Wide) + 48MP (Tele) + 12MP (Ultra wide)
Front camera: 12MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Processor: Google
Ram: 12GB
Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
OS: Android 12

The best possible rumor

The Pixel 6 specs are in line with other 2021 Android flagships. They should deliver a significantly improved performance, especially compared to the Pixel 5. This also means the Pixel 6 models might be slightly more expensive than what fans will expect. But that’s the price you need to pay for a flagship.

That’s what makes Prosser’s final remark about the Pixel 6 even more exciting. According to his source, Google is committed to at least five years of software updates for both Pixel 6 phones. That’s something unseen on Android before. Not even Google’s earlier Pixels get that many years of software upgrades.

The rumored feature would put the Pixel 6 series on par with iPhones. Apple is the only company to support old hardware for at least five years after launch. The 2015 iPhone 6s series will still run this year’s iOS 15. Some features will not be available to the older handsets, but they’d still get most iOS 15 upgrades.

Paying more cash for a Pixel 6 device with high-end specs and a five-year Android update window would make a lot of sense. That said, we’re only looking at a rumor right now. Hopefully, Google will confirm the news this fall.

Today's Top Deal Newest Nest Thermostat just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon - $12 less than Prime Day! List Price:$129.99 Price:Was $130, Now $87.99! You Save:$16.99 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

Chris Smith started writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on tech stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he's not writing about gadgets he miserably fails to stay away from them, although he desperately tries. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information