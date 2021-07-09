Pixel 6 is getting an incredible feature that’s only available on iPhones

Google’s Pixel 6 series will return to flagship status after the disappointing Pixel 5 from last year. That’s what several leaks said so far, and Pixel leaks are usually accurate. The phones leak well in advance of Google’s annual press conference that takes place around early October each fall. The same goes for the Pixel 6 series, although the leaks haven’t been as numerous so far. Google managed to prevent some of the rumors, but we still have plenty of Pixel 6 information. We think we know the Pixel 6 codenames and their final designs. We know they’re running on Google’s custom processor (Whitechapel) and that the Pixel 6 Pro will feature a triple-lens camera on the back. Now, a new Pixel 6 specs leak gives us even more details about the two handsets. It also reveals an exciting feature that’s been available only on iPhones until now.

Today's Top Deal

Newest Nest Thermostat just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon - $12 less than Prime Day! List Price: $129.99 Price: Was $130, Now $87.99! You Save: $16.99 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The Pixel 6 specs

After leaking the Pixel 6 design a few weeks ago, Jon Prosser is back with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs in a new report. A “very trusted source” revealed that both Pixel 6 phones will use the same custom Google SoC and support Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity. Both will be AER Certified as well. As you can see below, they’ll feature similar specs, with the Pixel 6 Pro generally sporting the better hardware.

The larger Pixel 6 phones will pack a bigger battery, more RAM, more storage options, and a third lens (telephoto camera). But the Pixel 6 will feature an AMOLED screen compared to the Pixel 6 Pro’s Plastic OLED.

Google Pixel 6 (Codename: Oriel) Screen size: 6.4″

Display: AMOLED

Rear camera setup: 50MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultra wide)

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 4614mAh

Processor: Google

Ram: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

OS: Android 12 Google Pixel 6 Pro (Codename: Raven) Screen size: 6.71″

Display: Plastic OLED

Rear camera setup: 50MP (Wide) + 48MP (Tele) + 12MP (Ultra wide)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Processor: Google

Ram: 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

OS: Android 12

The best possible rumor

The Pixel 6 specs are in line with other 2021 Android flagships. They should deliver a significantly improved performance, especially compared to the Pixel 5. This also means the Pixel 6 models might be slightly more expensive than what fans will expect. But that’s the price you need to pay for a flagship.

That’s what makes Prosser’s final remark about the Pixel 6 even more exciting. According to his source, Google is committed to at least five years of software updates for both Pixel 6 phones. That’s something unseen on Android before. Not even Google’s earlier Pixels get that many years of software upgrades.

The rumored feature would put the Pixel 6 series on par with iPhones. Apple is the only company to support old hardware for at least five years after launch. The 2015 iPhone 6s series will still run this year’s iOS 15. Some features will not be available to the older handsets, but they’d still get most iOS 15 upgrades.

Paying more cash for a Pixel 6 device with high-end specs and a five-year Android update window would make a lot of sense. That said, we’re only looking at a rumor right now. Hopefully, Google will confirm the news this fall.

Today's Top Deal

Newest Nest Thermostat just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon - $12 less than Prime Day! List Price: $129.99 Price: Was $130, Now $87.99! You Save: $16.99 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission