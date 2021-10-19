Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro hands-on review: A promising new direction

After months of rumors and leaks, Google has finally announced the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The new devices offer a unique design, with a large camera bar across the back of the device. That’s coupled with the company’s first self-developed chip, the Tensor chip, and a more Google-y software experience than ever.

I’ve had the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for a day now, and while I can’t yet talk about the specs and software experience of using the device, I can give my first impressions of the design and external hardware.

Generally, the direction Google is taking is promising. The company seems to be finally taking more ownership over the Pixel line of phones, finally. It remains to be seen just how well the phone performs and how solid the camera is, but in the meantime, the phones offer a unique look, with a very Google-y software approach. Here are my impressions so far.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro overall design

While the internal hardware is perhaps the most headline-making change to the Pixel 6, the design and build is pretty interesting too. There are things about the new phone that carry over from previous Pixel devices, but in general, the device is unique.

When the design leaks first started appearing, I wasn’t sure about the design of the Pixel 6. But since then it has grown on me — and now, I quite like it. Camera modules are getting bigger and bigger, and the likes of Apple and Samsung haven’t really changed the overall look and design of their modules. But Google’s approach really puts the camera front and center, making the camera module more of a feature. Hopefully, that will bode well for camera quality.

The standard Pixel 6 may be the smaller of the two phones, but it’s by no means small. It’s actually around as tall as the iPhone 13 Pro Max — the largest iPhone size. If you’re looking for a small phone, you’ll need to keep looking. If you’ve lived in Android world for a while, you know that big phones are common — and I don’t mind the larger Pixel 6 Pro. Others will want to stick with the standard Pixel 6, which is still relatively large, despite the fact that it has a lower-resolution display.

In the hand, both phones feel premium. I definitely prefer the feel of the glossy frame on the Pixel 6 Pro over the matte frame on the standard Pixel 6, but I generally prefer the flat display on the standard Pixel 6. Both phones have a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro design differences

Google has taken a slightly strange approach to the differences between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The phones are the same width, meaning that the difference in size comes down to height. In other words, the displays on the phones have a different aspect ratio, and side-by-side, the standard Pixel 6 looks a little squashed. The camera bar is the same distance from the bottom too, so the difference in height is from the top section.

Another interesting difference between the two is the fact that the Pixel 6 has a completely flat display, while the Pixel 6 Pro does have a slight edge to the display. It’s pretty subtle, and doesn’t look bad — but the display curve is a little out of fashion these days. On the top of the Pixel 6 Pro, there’s also a cutout to the glossy frame. I don’t love the look of it, and it’s not present on the standard Pixel 6, which does not have a glossy frame. I assume the cutout is there for 5G performance, however, I have yet to confirm that with Google. The Pixel 6 Pro does support Ultra Wideband, unlike the standard Pixel 6. The frame on the standard Pixel 6 is matte black.

The standard Pixel 6 comes in Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, and Sorta Seafoam, while the Pixel 6 Pro comes in Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny.

Other specs

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both have Google’s new Tensor chip, with 8GB of RAM in the Pixel 6 and 12GB of RAM in the Pixel 6 Pro. They both have storage options of 128GB or 256GB, but the Pixel 6 Pro adds a 512GB option too.

The display on the Pixel 6 measures in at 6.4 inches, with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and a 1,080p resolution. On the Pixel 6 Pro, you’ll get a 6.7-inch display, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a resolution of 1,440p. It’s a little weird that the refresh rate is lower on the Pixel 6, but that seems to be one of the ways in which Google has cut costs for the smaller device. Both phones have a fingerprint sensor under the display.

Both devices support wireless charging, and fast charging at up to 30W, with the right charger. Google rates both devices as offering “beyond 24-hour battery life,” however we’ll have to wait and see if that claim holds.

Camera

Then there’s the camera. The Pixel 6 offers a dual-camera system with one 50-megapixel Quad Bayer main camera, with support for Super Res Zoom at up to 7x. That’s coupled with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 114-degree field-of-view. Unfortunately, there’s no telephoto camera on the Pixel 6. The Pixel 6 Pro does add the telephoto camera though. On the device, you’ll get a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom, and Super Res Zoom at up to a hefty 20x. On the front, the Pixel 6 has an 8-megapixel camera, while the Pixel 6 Pro has an 11.1-megapixel camera. The camera offers a range of AI-powered features, including the new Magic Eraser tool that can remove people in the background of an image.

Price and availability

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are both available for pre-order right now, with full availability starting on October 28. The Pixel 6 comes at $599, while the Pixel 6 Pro comes at $899. That’s a pretty competitive price, though we’ll have to wait and see if they can perform competitively. The phones are available straight from the Google Store, or from all major carriers.