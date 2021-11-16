Target Black Friday ad 2021: iPhone 13, AirPods, Pixel 6, and Switch deals

Black Friday shopping events are well underway. As we approach November 26th, we see more and more retailers announcing new Black Friday deals. Some of them promote early shopping events, while others release their full plans for the busiest month of the holiday shopping season. And Black Friday ads continue leaking online, of course. Like its main rivals, Target has its own early Black Friday deals in place. And Target has released details about its Black Friday event next week. On top of that, the full Target Black Friday ad leaked, revealing a few exciting discounts along the way.

For example, Target is the only retailer to offer a Pixel 6 deal this Black Friday. Not even Google is doing discounting the new phone. And Target will also stock the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED console. But don’t expect a better price for it, despite being included in the Black Friday catalog. The iPhone 13 is also part of Target’s Black Friday sale, as long as you’re shopping for carrier deals.

Target Black Friday sale

Target announced its plans earlier this week for the busy Black Friday event. The big discounts will be available in stores and online, as has been the case in previous years. That’s why the Black Friday week starts on November 21st, lasting through November 27th. Target also said it will add more savings between November 25-27.

Since shipping plays such a massive role in deciding which Black Friday deals to shop each year, Target says it has expanded the number of discounted items that will be available via its same-day delivery services. More products will be available for Drive Up and Order Pickup than last year, and customers don’t need to pay a membership fee.

Target has not yet released its full Black Friday ad, however.

The early Black Friday deals

Target said in the press release that sales start on Sunday (November 21st), highlighting a few deals that will be available through Saturday (November 27th).

The retailer said it will add even more deals on Thanksgiving Day (November 25th), though it didn’t provide actual examples. Here’s what sort of extra savings you can expect next Thursday:

30% off outerwear and cold weather accessories for the family

Up to 50% off select kitchen, living and dining room furniture

50% off boots for the family

New TV offers with savings up to 30% on TVs and TV accessories

20% off select Baby Alive dolls

That’s not specific enough for buyers, however. Thankfully, Best Black Friday obtained the full Target Black Friday ad.

Target’s leaked Black Friday ad

In what follows, we’ve highlighted some of the most exciting tech deals that Target will offer this holiday season. As always with leaked Black Friday deals, the prices below might not be listed online until next week. You’ll want to keep an eye on these products to score the lowest possible prices.

Also, supply might be constrained, especially for popular products like iPhone 13, AirPods, and Nintendo Switch OLED.

What you won’t find in Target’s Black Friday ad is the PS5 or Xbox Series X. The retailer doesn’t seem to have any stock for this year’s shopping event.

Consoles and games

TV

Smartphones and tablets

Wearables

Miscellaneous

Laptops and Desktops

The full Target Black Friday ad

Target’s Black Friday tech deals occupy about 15 pages of the massive 60-page catalog. You’ll find plenty of additional savings on everything else on your holiday shopping list in the full ad, which is available at this link.