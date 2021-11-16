Target Black Friday ad 2021: iPhone 13, AirPods, Pixel 6, and Switch deals

Black Friday shopping events are well underway. As we approach November 26th, we see more and more retailers announcing new Black Friday deals. Some of them promote early shopping events, while others release their full plans for the busiest month of the holiday shopping season. And Black Friday ads continue leaking online, of course. Like its main rivals, Target has its own early Black Friday deals in place. And Target has released details about its Black Friday event next week. On top of that, the full Target Black Friday ad leaked, revealing a few exciting discounts along the way.
For example, Target is the only retailer to offer a Pixel 6 deal this Black Friday. Not even Google is doing discounting the new phone. And Target will also stock the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED console. But don’t expect a better price for it, despite being included in the Black Friday catalog. The iPhone 13 is also part of Target’s Black Friday sale, as long as you’re shopping for carrier deals.
Target Black Friday sale
Target announced its plans earlier this week for the busy Black Friday event. The big discounts will be available in stores and online, as has been the case in previous years. That’s why the Black Friday week starts on November 21st, lasting through November 27th. Target also said it will add more savings between November 25-27.
Since shipping plays such a massive role in deciding which Black Friday deals to shop each year, Target says it has expanded the number of discounted items that will be available via its same-day delivery services. More products will be available for Drive Up and Order Pickup than last year, and customers don’t need to pay a membership fee.
Target has not yet released its full Black Friday ad, however.
The early Black Friday deals
Target said in the press release that sales start on Sunday (November 21st), highlighting a few deals that will be available through Saturday (November 27th).
The retailer said it will add even more deals on Thanksgiving Day (November 25th), though it didn’t provide actual examples. Here’s what sort of extra savings you can expect next Thursday:
- 30% off outerwear and cold weather accessories for the family
- Up to 50% off select kitchen, living and dining room furniture
- 50% off boots for the family
- New TV offers with savings up to 30% on TVs and TV accessories
- 20% off select Baby Alive dolls
That’s not specific enough for buyers, however. Thankfully, Best Black Friday obtained the full Target Black Friday ad.
Target’s leaked Black Friday ad
In what follows, we’ve highlighted some of the most exciting tech deals that Target will offer this holiday season. As always with leaked Black Friday deals, the prices below might not be listed online until next week. You’ll want to keep an eye on these products to score the lowest possible prices.
Also, supply might be constrained, especially for popular products like iPhone 13, AirPods, and Nintendo Switch OLED.
What you won’t find in Target’s Black Friday ad is the PS5 or Xbox Series X. The retailer doesn’t seem to have any stock for this year’s shopping event.
Consoles and games
- $349.99 Nintendo Switch OLED
- $299.99 Nintendo Switch bundle includes Mario Kart 8 Delux and 3 months of Nintendo Online
- $299.99 Oculus Quest 2 VR headset and free $50 Target gift card
- $299 Xbox Series S with $24.99/month for 24 months Xbox All Access (includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)
TV
- $849.99 75-inch LG Smart LED UHD HDR TV (save $120)
- $649.99 70-inch LG Smart LED UHD HDR TV (save $100)
- $699.99 65-inch Samsung UHD HDR TV (save $100)
- $569.99 65-inch Samsung Smart UHD HDR TV (save $80)
- $549.99 65-inch LG Smart LED UHD HDR TV (save $70)
- $499.99 65-inch TCL Roku 4K (save $220)
- $299.99 65-inch Element 65 4K UHD Frameless Roku Smart TV (save $350)
- $479.99 58-inch VIZIO V-Series HDR Smart TV (save $80) – and $30 Target gift card
- $1099.99 55-inch LG Smart OLED UHD TV (save $300)
- $479.99 55-inch Samsung Smart UHD HDR TV (save $20)
- $379.99 55-inch TCL Roku 4K UHO HDR (save $140)
- $299.99 55-inch Element Roku UHD (save $150)
- $229.99 43-inch RCA Roku Full HD Smart TV, (save $170)
- $159.99 32-inch TCL Roku 4K UHO HDR (save $50)
- $24.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra TV (save $25)
- $19.99 Roku Premiere HD/4K/HDR (save $30)
Smartphones and tablets
- Get up to $250 off iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini with a new line – combine with AT&T offers to save more
- Get up to $50 off iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini when you upgrade – combine with AT&T offers to save more
- Up to $250 off Galaxy Z Flip with a new AT&T line and get a free $300 Target gift card
- Up to $50 off Galaxy Z Flip when you upgrade and get a free $300 Target gift card
- Get up to $250 off iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro with a new line – combine with AT&T offers to save more
- Get up to $50 off iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro when you upgrade – combine with AT&T offers to save more
- $549 Pixel 6 (save $50)
- $289.99 iPhone SE (2nd-generation) free $140 Target gift card with in-store activation on Tracfone
- $249.99 iPhone SE (2nd-generation) free $100 Target gift card with in-store activation on Total Wireless or Simple Mobile
- $119.99 AT&T Samsung A12 prepaid phone with $40+ airtime purchase
- $119.99 8.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (save $40)
- $69.99 8-inch Amazon Fire 8 Kids (save $70)
- $59.99 7-inch Amazon Fire 7 Kids (save $40)
- $44.99 8-inch Amazon Fire 8 (save $45)
Wearables
- $399.99 Apple Watch Series 7 – 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free
- $249.99 Sony Wireless noise-canceling headphones (save $100)
- $219.99 Apple Watch SE – 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free
- $189.99 AirPods Pro (save $60)
- $179.99 AirPods (3rd Generation)
- $169.99 Apple Watch Series 3 (save $30) – 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free
- $149.99 Powerbeats Pro Wireless (save $100)
- $114.99 AirPods with Charging Case (save $15)
- $199.99 Galaxy Watch 4 (save $50)
- $129.95 Fitbit Charge 5 (save $50)
- $99.99 Beats Solo 3 Wireless (save $100)
- $99.99 Galaxy Buds Live (save $70)
- $59.95 Fitbit Inspire 2 (save $40)
Miscellaneous
- $100 Apple Gift Card – get free $15 Target gift card
- $59.99 Amazon Echo (4th Gen) (save $40)
- $49.99 Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) (save $50)
- $44.99 Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) (save $40)
- $19.99 Amazon Echo Dot (save $20)
- $19.99 Tile Mate (save $15)
Laptops and Desktops
- $999.99 15.6-inch MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop (save $150)
- $579.99 15.6-inch HP Pavilion gaming laptop (save $170)
- $294.99 15.6-inch HP laptop (save $200)
- $269.99 14-inch HP laptop (save $200)
- $239.99 14-inch HP Chromebook laptop (save $120)
- $159.99 14-inch Asus laptop (save $80)
The full Target Black Friday ad
Target’s Black Friday tech deals occupy about 15 pages of the massive 60-page catalog. You’ll find plenty of additional savings on everything else on your holiday shopping list in the full ad, which is available at this link.