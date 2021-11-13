Walmart Black Friday ad 2021 reveals deals on iPhone 13, PS5, more

The Black Friday shopping bonanza is upon us, with retailers already vying for your attention. If you’ve been shopping for Black Friday deals in the past few years, you already know the sales don’t happen only on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The big retailers reveal their ad catalogs weeks ahead of the big shopping weekend. Or, the ads leak well in advance. Furthermore, Black Friday discounts have moved online, with more people than ever shopping from home, especially during the pandemic. This allows retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart to host early Black Friday sales throughout November, with some discounts remaining even after the Thanksgiving weekend.
Walmart is one of the retailers pitching plenty of early Black Friday deals. And the Walmart Black Friday ad also contains some of the first significant discounts that will be available in the week leading up to Black Friday.
When is Walmart’s Black Friday sale?
Black Friday falls on November 26th this year, when most stores will open their doors early in the morning, Walmart included. However, shoppers can take advantage of Walmart’s Black Friday deals several days before then. The main Walmart Black Friday event starts online on Monday, November 22nd at 7:00 p.m. ET. That’s when many of the deals in the Black Friday ad below will be available to buyers.
On top of that, Walmart Plus members will get exclusive early access to online deals, as the company’s catalog explains. You’ll get to shop deals four hours before everyone else, similar to how Prime deals work on Amazon.
While some of the deals below will not be available until Black Friday week, Walmart is hosting several early sales that you can take advantage of right now.
Walmart’s early deals event
The newly leaked Walmart ad focuses on the retailer’s Black Friday Deals for Days event. However, it also highlights some of the most anticipated electronics deals available online and in stores in the final days of Black Friday.
As always with Black Friday ad leaks, the prices below might not be active on Walmart.com or in stores just yet. Some of the deals might have only been available earlier in the week, but they’ll likely return in the coming days, especially during the final week.
You’ll also want to keep track of Walmart’s smartphone deals this Black Friday. The retailer promises up to $750 in eGift Cards with select Apple iPhones and Samsung phones in the ad. The iPhone 13 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are featured. Separately, Samsung has a few exciting Black Friday deals for its 2021 foldables as well.
Also notable in Walmart’s ad are the mentions of the Xbox Series X and PS5. The consoles are sold out everywhere, so don’t expect any discounts. Walmart will sell them at regular retail prices, but they’ll be available online starting November 22nd. If you can’t save on the actual hardware, you might score plenty of discounts on games, as seen below.
Other highlights in the ad include the $89 AirPods 2, which is a steal at this price. The AirPods Pro will drop to $159 at Walmart. Finally, the Apple Watch Series 3 will be $109, which could be an excellent entry-level wearable for many people.
Tech deals in Walmarts Black Friday ad leak
Check out some of the Black Friday tech deals from the Walmart Black Friday ad below.
Consoles and games
- $499 PlayStation 5 – online only; starting Nov. 22
- $499 Xbox Series X – online only; starting Nov. 22
- $399 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – online only; starting Nov. 22
- $299 Xbox Series S – Nov. 22-26
- $299 Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart Deluxe – Nov. 22-26
TV
- $538 70-inch Vizio 70 Class 4K SmartCast TV special buy
- $398 70-inch onn. 70 Class 4K Smart TV with Roku special buy
- $548 60-inch Samsung 60″ Class 4K Smart TV Model #UN60TU7000FXZA special buy
- $478 55-inch Samsung 55″ Class 4K Smart TV Model #UN55TU7000BXZA (save $21)
- $128 40-inch onn. 40 Class 1080p FHD Smart TV with Roku special buy
- $15 Roku LE Streaming Media Player special buy
Smartphones and tablets
- Get up to $750 in eGift Cards with select Apple iPhone – Nov. 22-26
- Get up to $750 in eGift Cards with select Samsung Galaxy Phones – Nov. 22-26
- $139 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 32GB tablet (save $80)
- $79 10.1-inch onn tablet (save $30)
- $59 8-inch onn Kids tablet (save $40)
Wearables
- $159 AirPods Pro (save $38)
- $139 Apple Watch Series 3 42mm (save $90) – Nov. 22-26
- $119 Fitbit Versa 2 (save $60) – Nov. 22-26
- $109 Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (save $90) – Nov. 22-26
- $99 Beats Solo Pro (save $50)
- $89 AirPods (save $30)
- $69 Fitbit Charge 4 (save $60) – Nov. 22-26
Miscellaneous
- $288 Shark EZ Bagless Self-Empty Robot Vacuum (save $211)
- $249 GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle special buy
- $49.98 Google Nest 2nd Gen (save $50)
Laptops and Desktops
- $499 MSI GF63 Intel Core i5 gaming laptop (save $150)
- $379 15.6-inch HP Intel Core i5 laptop special buy
- $279 15.6-inch HP Intel Core i3 laptop special buy
Check Walmart’s full Black Friday ad
As you can see above, we’ve focused on the exciting tech deals in the Walmart Black Friday ad. But you’ll find additional sales on other goods in the full catalog. We’ve shown you a few pages from it above and below. But you can check it out in full at this link. Meanwhile, Walmart’s Black Friday online deals portal is over here. That’s where you’ll find all the discounts in Walmart’s Deals for Days event.