Apple Sports app to add Live Activities as football season kicks off

Today, Apple announced its Sports app will soon be updated with one of the most important features yet: Live Activities. With that, users can follow real-time updates on iPhone and Apple Watch Lock Screens with it.

Apple says Live Activities will be available for all teams and leagues available, delivering live scores and play-by-play at a quick glance to a user’s iPhone and Apple Watch Lock Screens as long as they’re running iOS 18 and watchOS 11.

Right now, Apple Sports is adding updates for NFL and college football games including enhancements to play-by-play, offering quick access to scoring drives presented alongside the view of every game play. Additionally, a new dynamic drive tracker lets fans visualize where the ball is on the field at any time.

As with other leagues in Apple Sports, fans can follow their favorite teams to ensure those games are just a tap away. For college football, fans can now follow the top 25, updated weekly, in addition to any of their favorite teams and conferences. Every game will also feature real-time scores, stats, and live betting odds, similar to all other leagues in the app.

Later this year, Apple Sports will introduce a new drop-down navigation for the main scorecard views, making it faster to switch between My Leagues, My Teams, and users’ feeds for favorited leagues. A new enhanced search makes it easier to view matches for leagues fans do not currently follow.

Apple Sports delivers scores, updates, betting data, and more all season long for the following leagues:

NFL

NCAAF

MLS

MLB

NBA

WNBA

NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s)

NHL

NWSL

Premier League

Bundesliga

LaLiga

Liga MX

Ligue 1

Serie A

Additional leagues will become available on Apple Sports over time, including Champions League and Europa League, beginning with the league phase in September.