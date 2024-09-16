Apple releases iOS 17.7, if you don’t want upgrade to iOS 18 just yet

iOS 18 has just been released by Apple with over 250+ features. Still, the company has also released iOS 17.7 for those who don’t want to upgrade just yet. With this software update, Apple says it’s only bringing bug fixes and security improvements.

Interestingly, all iPhone users running iOS 17 can run iOS 18. However, we can’t say the same about iPadOS, as Apple cut a few tablets from the new iPadOS 18 update.

That said, if you’re unsure about iOS 18 new features or general stability, you can give yourself extra time and update to iOS 17.7. For those iPad owners who can’t update to iPadOS 18, iPadOS 17.7 is also available.

Still, Apple will eventually “force” iPhone users to udpate to iOS 18. So if you want to keep running the latest iOS 17 update, you should update to iOS 17.7 right now.

For iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6, Apple added these features:

Apple News+ is getting Live Activity support for Home Screen and Lock Screen, so you can keep following games and other factual stories happening at that moment.

It also brings a new Messages app setting that lets you filter unknown senders if they’re international senders.

Besides iOS 17.7 and iPadOS 17.7, Apple released macOS Sonoma 14.7 and macOS Ventura 13.7. It’s unclear if the company will continue updating old software versions with new features, as it usually doesn’t.

With iOS 18/iPadOS 18/macOS Sonoma cycle, Apple is betting big on Apple Intelligence, which is expected to land on its devices starting next month in beta. With this AI platform, Cupertino expects to gain momentum, as OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft have introduced breakthrough features using Large Language Models.

Below, you can learn more about iOS 17, including its top features, latest updates, supported devices, and so much more.