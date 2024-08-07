Apple releases iOS 17.6.1 with Advanced Data Protection bug fix

A week after releasing iOS 17.6 to all users, Apple is making available iOS 17.6.1 to iPhone and iPad owners. This update brings bug fixes and security improvements, including one that prevented Advanced Data Protection from being turned on and off.

According to Apple, an issue in iCloud prevented a small number of users from successfully turning Advanced Data Protection for iCloud on or off. While those trying to turn it on couldn’t, those who couldn’t turn it off at least had their data protected. This update fixes this.

That said, iOS 17.6.1 is likely one of the last software updates before iOS 18 becomes available to all iPhone users later this fall.

With iOS 17.6, Apple added the following features:

Apple News+ is getting Live Activity support for Home Screen and Lock Screen, so you can keep following games and other factual stories happening at that moment.

It also brings a new Messages app setting that lets you filter unknown senders if they’re international senders.

SOS Emergency via Satellite expansion to Japan, which means people in the region can send messages and make calls when they don’t have cellular or Wi-Fi networks available.

Apple Account Card expansion to Canadian and Australian users. This feature allows users to make purchases using tap-to-pay at Apple Stores. This function is also available in the US and Japan.

While the switch from iOS 16 to iOS 17 left iPhone 8 and iPhone X users out of this major software update, iOS 18 will support all current models, which means the iOS 17.6 cycle is one of the less interesting updates so far.

Many users are already enjoying iOS 18 public beta, and developers are focusing on iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence. Still, if you’re running the stable version of iOS 17.6, the new iOS 17.6.1 update might fix some issues you might have encountered.

So far, it doesn’t seem Apple is releasing minor software updates for Apple Watch, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, or Mac. BGR will let you know once we learn more about iOS 17.6.1.