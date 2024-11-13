Apple is done releasing new products in 2024 – here’s what’s coming in 2025

With the M4 Macs having just been released, Apple is likely done with new products in 2024. The company launched new devices in December in previous years, but rumors don’t indicate that Apple plans to upgrade any other products in the coming weeks.

That said, there’s a lot we could be excited about the products Apple plans to unveil in 2025. This article covers everything that could be coming in the first half of 2025.

AirTag 2: Years after the first AirTag, Apple is expected to upgrade this item tracker. It’s unclear if it could be unveiled with new form factors. However, an improved chip and louder speakers are expected to land with this new generation early next year.

iPhone SE 4: With an iPhone 14-like design, the new iPhone SE could feature Apple’s custom modem, the A18 chip, and a single main camera. This device is expected to launch in the spring, and it’s one of Apple’s most anticipated products of 2025.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

iPad 11: With the iPhone SE 4, Apple should unveil the new base-model iPad. This fairly minor upgrade is expected to be released early next year, as Cupertino just upgraded the iPad mini and its high-end tablets. It’s possible that this tablet gets a major upgrade with 8GB of RAM and Apple Intelligence support.

Smart home products: According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple has new smart home products in the works for 2025. The company could release a device with a 6-inch screen that “looks like a square iPad.” It should be about the same size as two iPhones stacked on their side edges. Above the screen is a camera, and the display also ships with a rechargeable battery and internal speakers. When it launches, you’ll be able to order the smart display in black and silver.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

MacBook Air: Similar to the M3 models, the M4 MacBook Air, in 13-inch and 15-inch options, is expected to be released in the spring of 2025. This product could have Apple’s best battery in a laptop. A 12MP Center Stage camera and Thunderbolt 4 ports are also expected to be available with this device.

Mac Studio: Without an M3 Ultra chip, Apple plans to release M4 Max and M4 Ultra Mac Studio options in mid-2025 around the WWDC 2025 keynote. This impressive device could feature new Thunderbolt 5 ports and Apple’s best specs ever.

There are more Apple products coming in 2025

These are some of the products Apple could release in early 2025. Later on, we’ll definitely see new Macs with the M5 chip (at least for the MacBook Pro). There are rumors about an M5 iPad Pro and an Apple Vision Pro with this processor. Of course, we are also expecting new Apple Watch models, the iPhone 17 lineup, and AirPods Pro 3.

BGR will keep posting about Apple’s possible product announcements as we learn more about them.