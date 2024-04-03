Apple Pencil 3 will be the best OLED iPad Pro accessory if this leak is true

The new Apple Pencil 3 and the upcoming OLED iPad Pro might launch in early May. While these devices couldn’t be announced soon enough, iPadOS 17.5 hints that Apple is making an even better Pencil for the new iPad.

According to 9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito, the upcoming Apple Pencil 3 might feature a new squeeze gesture. The journalist writes that the feature “can be used for quick interactions such as adding shapes, signatures, stickers, or a text field.”

With that, it’s possible that pressing the Apple Pencil surface might trigger these actions. Interestingly enough, Apple Pencil 2 supports a double-tap gesture to switch between tools, and you can flip the accessory to erase something written.

If this iPadOS 17.5 spoiler becomes a reality, this might be the best Apple Pencil so far. With iPadOS 17.4 code, the journalist also found references to a future Apple Pencil supporting the Find My feature. Although it’s unclear if it will work like an AirTag or a MagSafe Wallet, at least it will be easier for users to discover whether their accessory was detached or left behind from their iPad.

Finally, another rumor says Apple could be working on interchangeable magnetic tips, which could make even more sense if this new squeeze feature is launched with the new Apple Pencil 3.

Besides Apple Pencil 3, these are the latest OLED iPad Pro rumors

After we expected Apple to release the OLED iPad Pro in early March or early April, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says Cupertino is readying a May release for this tablet and the upcoming iPad Air 6. Two reasons Apple delayed the release were the low supply of 11-inch OLED panels and the company preparing a special version of iPadOS to launch alongside this new product.

We expect a design change, camera improvements, new accessories, such as Apple Pencil 3 and a new Magic Keyboard, the M3 chip, and the OLED display instead of LCD and miniLED for the new iPad Pro.

